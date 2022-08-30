Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Value Plays for August 30

DraftKings contributor Garion Thorne joins The Sweat to give his favorite DraftKings value play for Tuesday’s MLB slate.

Video Transcript

Garion Thorne:

(Cole) Irvin, not necessarily a guy who you think of as a huge DFS asset. He’s been really good surface stats-wise his last 10 starts — really, for the entirety of the season. He’s got a 2.69 ERA since the beginning July, holding opponents to a .193 average during that span of time time. But the strikeout rate is well below average, even when you include the fact he had 11 strikeouts in his most recent start.

So, I’m hoping a little bit of that carries over tonight against the Nationals, who have just been bad. This is really an entire game of bad offenses and kind of underwhelming pitchers who should be all right as DFS assets tonight. I think Cole Irvin can, not surprise people because it’s Washington, but I think he could come back with one of his better DFS outings of the season.

Garion’s Pick: Cole Irvin ($7,900)

