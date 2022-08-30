Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Plays for August 30

DraftKings contributor Steve Buchanan joins The Sweat to give his favorite DraftKings play for Tuesday’s MLB slate.

Watch the entire baseball segment below!

VIDEO:

Set your DraftKings fantasy baseball lineups here: MLB $250K Relay Throw [$50K to 1st]

Video Transcript

Steve Buchanan:

Dane Dunning really struggles against left-handed bats. Obviously, that’s what Kyle Tucker is.

Tucker’s been raking in the month of August, putting up some of his best overall numbers all season long. He’s obviously a base-stealing threat, as well, so that could be a quick way to grab some fantasy points. I think this is a really nice spot for Tucker tonight against the Rangers and Dane Dunning.

Steve’s Pick: Kyle Tucker ($4,500)

Set your DraftKings fantasy baseball lineups here: MLB $250K Relay Throw [$50K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.