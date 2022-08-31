F1 Fantasy Racing Rankings: DFS Picks on DraftKings for Formula 1 Heineken Dutch Grand Prix 2022

Can anyone stand in the way of Red Bull’s dominance? Does anyone dare step up to the Dutchman Max Verstappen at the Dutch Grand Prix?

The DraftKings Heineken Dutch Grand Prix 2022 slate locks at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday.

1. Max Verstappen ($12,000) — There was no way Verstappen could win starting eighth at Hungary, but he did. His car was fast in Belgium, but it’s impossible to start 14th and win — wrong. The Dutch Grand Prix is Verstappen’s home race. The Orange Army will be everywhere and the pressure will be intense, but the pressure didn’t get to Verstappen at Zandvoort last season — he led every lap and won.

2. Sergio Perez ($9,200) — The Ferraris have an excuse. The Ferrari F1-75 is slower than Red Bull’s RB18. Perez started up front and still finished second to Max Verstappen in the Belgian Grand Prix. It’s disappointing that Perez could not win at Spa, but it’s more of a testament to how great Max Verstappen is.

2. Charles Leclerc ($11,200) — The Ferraris were six-tenths slower than Verstappen in qualifying and the race at Spa. That’s a significant pace issue. As if Ferrari’s blunders weren’t enough, now they have a speed issue and no time to figure it out.

4. Carlos Sainz Jr ($10,400) — The good news is that Sainz earned a podium finish in the Belgian Grand Prix. The bad news is that he lost to a driver that lined up 14th. That’s hard to swallow. Sainz won’t get a head start this week.

5. Lewis Hamilton ($10,000) — So much for that Mercedes consistency. With Leclerc and Verstappen lining up in the back, there was a feeling that Hamilton had a shot at the win at Spa. It looks like that feeling got to Hamilton, and he got too aggressive and wrecked out on lap 1 at Spa. Last season with a great car, Hamilton had nothing for Max Verstappen in Netherlands.

6. Fernando Alonso ($7,600) — His teammate Esteban Ocon ($6,600) earned his fourth top-10 finish in a row last week, but Alonso earned his ninth. In the head-to-head matchup, the competition is split with seven wins a piece, but Alonso has finished better in six of the last seven.

7. Alexander Albon ($4,400) — It’s not always pretty, but Albon is an optimal DFS pick often. Last week, it was pretty. Albon finished in the points (10th) and the Williams cars had straight line speed.

8. George Russell ($8,600) — In round 14 at Spa (Belgium), Russell earned his fourth consecutive top-5 finish and his 13th of the season. Russell’s average finish of 4.9 is the second-best average finish in Formula 1 in 2022.

9. Sebastian Vettel ($4,800) — Albon and Vettel are not lighting the world on fire, but they routinely beat their teammates and they’re cheap. Vettel is not a complete punt. His average finishing of 11.5 ranks 11th, so he is on the fringe of scoring points at every grand prix.

10. Lando Norris ($7,200) — Starting in the back did not help his chances at Spa, but last week’s poor performance could be more than a track position issue. McLaren has struggled with downforce all season – sometimes with too much and other times with not enough. Also, Norris expressed concerns that Alpine may have moved ahead in terms of speed.

