Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Targets, Values for August 31

It’s the last day of August. What a time to be alive. That time, again, being the 31st day of the eighth month of the year. In baseball parlance, we’re at the point where the rubber meets the road. Playoff fates are to be decided in the next few weeks, but we’re just focused on tonight’s nine-game featured slate.

Let’s break down some studs and values.

Set your DraftKings fantasy baseball lineups here: MLB $222K Relay Throw [$50K to 1st]

For up-to-the-minute news, analysis and lineups, download the DK Live app. You also can follow DK Live on Twitter @dklive.

PITCHER

Stud

Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees at Los Angeles Angels, $10,500 - When I say there’s three pitchers on this slate you can actually trust, I’m not exaggerating. Obviously, Cole is one of the three. Despite a few blowups this season, the right-hander still enters tonight’s matchup with a 3.00 xERA and a 32.0% strikeout rate. He’s also allowed one earned run or fewer in three of his past four outings, signifying that he might be finding his groove once again. With the Angels leading baseball in strikeout rate the past two weeks (26.9%), I don’t think there’s a starter with more upside this evening — that includes Jacob deGrom ($11,500).

Value

Lance Lynn, Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals, $8,000 - I’m not willing to go below Lynn on tonight’s slate. I won’t do it. It gets ugly fast. Plus, while Lynn’s isn’t your usual “value” pitcher, he is underpriced. The veteran’s worked at least six innings in five of his last seven appearances, maintaining a 2.83 ERA across 41.1 innings. Most importantly, Lynn’s posted an elite 29.4% strikeout rate within that same span of time. Considering the Royals are one of just four teams with a wOBA below .300 against RHPs in 2022 — and they remain without Vinnie Pasquantino (shoulder) — I’d look for Lynn to post another quality start.

INFIELD

Stud

Rhys Hoskins, Philadelphia Phillies at Arizona Diamondbacks, $5,300 - There has been a lot of runs scored in the first two games of this series in the desert, and I don’t expect that to change on Wednesday evening. Hoskins should be licking his chops in a matchup with Tommy Henry ($7,500), who has pitched to an underwhelming 5.09 xERA in his first five MLB outings. Meanwhile, Hoskins has destroyed left-handed pitching in 2022, registering a 1.012 OPS and a 179 wRC+ in his 140 plate appearances within the split.

Stud

Eugenio Suarez, Seattle Mariners at Detroit Tigers, $5,300 - Suarez hits home runs. It’s as simple as that. Usually, he hits them in bunches, which is why he might want to close out August with a bang. So far in the month, Suarez has clubbed eight long balls, which has translated to an impressive 162 wRC+. Also, for the season as a whole, the veteran infielder possesses a 147 wRC+ against left-handed pitchers, which puts him in an advantageous spot in a matchup with Tyler Alexander ($5,300).

Value

Cal Raleigh, Seattle Mariners at Detroit Tigers, $3,900 - Much like his aforementioned teammate, Raleigh is another boom-or-bust DFS asset. To wit, 13 of the backstop’s 20 hits since the All-Star break have gone for extra-bases, as Raleigh’s made up for a .196 average with a .245 ISO. Raleigh and Suarez are also alike in their preference for southpaw pitching, as the 25-year-old sports a .370 wOBA and a 150 wRC+ in his 84 plate appearances within the split this season.

Value

Emmanuel Rivera, Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Philadelphia Phillies, $2,800 - Rivera has been fantastic since making his way to the D-Backs, but even with the Royals, the infielder could hit southpaw pitching. In his 86 plate appearances within the split in 2022, Rivera is slashing .295/.360/.526 with a .231 ISO and a 148 wRC+. Those are some pretty tantalizing numbers for an asset priced this far below $3K. It’s not like Bailey Falter ($7,100) is Cy Young, either, as opposing RHBs have slugged .582 off the Phillies’ starter throughout the season.

OUTFIELD

Stud

George Springer, Toronto Blue Jays vs. Chicago Cubs, $5,800 - Springer hasn’t been able to play a lot in August, but when he has been physically able to take the field — watch out. In 59 plate appearances, the veteran is slashing .385/.458/.538 with a 190 wRC+. It’s obviously a small sample, yet it’s not like we’re unfamiliar with the exploits of Springer throughout the past decade, right? In what should be a game heavily featuring the Cubs’ underwhelming bullpen, I’d expect Springer and the Blue Jays to post a couple crooked numbers.

Stud

Mitch Haniger, Seattle Mariners at Detroit Tigers, $5,100 - Haniger’s been on the IL for most of 2022, yet he has posted an encouraging .366 xwOBA in the 128 plate appearances he’s been able to take. Need a bigger sample? Well, how about we go back to the beginning of 2018? In the 526 PAs Haniger’s had against LHPs the past five years, he’s managed an .897 OPS and a 145 wRC+. Basically, he crushes southpaws and that should make Tyler Alexander very afraid.

Value

Andrew Vaughn, Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals, $3,700 - So here’s the thing: You’re going to be able to get the entire starting outfield for the White Sox at less than $4K tonight. That includes Vaughn, Eloy Jimenez ($3,900) and AJ Pollock ($3,300). All three are very successful against LHPs and, thus, all three are too cheap. We’re not just talking about any left-handed opponent, either. Kris Bubic ($6,200) has been roughed up throughout 2022 and, in specifically his last three starts, Bubic possesses an ugly 9.45 ERA.

Value

AJ Pollock, Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals, $3,300 - There might not be a player who’s value is more dependant on pitcher handedness that Pollock. This season, in 287 at-bats against RHPs, Pollock’s managed just a single home run and a .066 ISO. In his 89 at-bats versus LHPs? Seven homers and an elite .315 ISO. If Luis Robert ($5,200; wrist) is out once again, look for Pollock to hit leadoff for the White Sox against Bubic.

TEAMS TO STACK

Seattle Mariners at Detroit Tigers - With a 111 wRC+ within the split for the whole season, Seattle has the horses to do some serious damage against left-handed pitching. Things are also not trending in the right direction for Alexander. The lefty owns a 5.88 ERA in August, a 5.55 xERA for the year and his 12.3% strikeout rate is in the bottom one percent of all pitchers. This is the exact type of arm you want to be stacking against. Suarez, Haniger, Raleigh, Julio Rodriguez ($6,200) and Ty France ($4,500) are all very viable.

Set your DraftKings fantasy baseball lineups here: MLB $222K Relay Throw [$50K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and customer (my username is theglt13) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.