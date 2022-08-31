Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Plays for August 31

DraftKings contributor Garion Thorne joins The Sweat to give his favorite DraftKings play for Wednesday’s MLB slate.

Watch the entire baseball segment below!

VIDEO:

Video Transcript

Garion Thorne:

Rhys Hoskins has a really nice matchup tonight. Really, the Phillies in general have a really nice matchup tonight against Tommy Henry, who has sort of survived through a little smoke and mirrors his first five Major League starts.

His ERA is under 4.00, but his expected ERA is well up above 5.00. The big reason for that is he just does not have the ability, or he has not shown the ability at the Major League level, to miss bats. That’s a dangerous way to live against a Phillies lineup that is teetering on full strength.

I think Hoskins, who has an OPS over 1.000 against lefties this season (and) a 179 wRC+ against southpaws, is going to do some real damage tonight against the rookie.

Garion’s Pick: Rhys Hoskins ($5,300)

