Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Value Plays for August 4

Video Transcript

Steve Buchanan:

Nick Castellanos. This is one of the lowest salaries we’ve seen for him all season long. I think it was last night he was $3K. That’s just absurd for Nick Castellanos, but that’s just how he’s been playing. Now, he responded well by grabbing 18 DraftKings fantasy points yesterday, so a tremendous value there.

This is someone who has notoriously been a left-handed pitching smasher, but that has not happened so far this year. His numbers have been better against righties, and that’s why I like this matchup tonight against Paolo Espino, who has a .360 wOBA and a 5.29 FIP against right-handed bats. It doesn’t get any cheaper at this point for Castellanos. He’s been a major disappointment, especially in the power department.

But at this number, it almost feels like you need to have him because of how cheap he is and the upside that he does possess. So, at $3,200, I think he’s a great play here tonight.

Garion Thorne:

I’m going to bring back a guy we were talking about consistently last season. It was almost like, if the Tigers are facing a left-handed pitcher, we are talking about Eric Haase. Hasn’t really been the case in 2022. However, he’s starting to heat up. It’s sort of been under the radar, as all things Tigers are.

He’s actually 12 for his last 41 against left-handed pitchers, with seven extra-base hits in that span of time. If you go back to the beginning of last season, this guy has a .270 isolated power and a 132 wRC+ against southpaws. He’s going to be hitting in the upper half of this Tigers lineup against Jeffrey Springs.

I think that Haase — if you’re looking to punt a little bit at catcher, (which) we always kind of are — is a pretty nice value play.

Steve’s Pick: Nick Castellanos ($3,200)

Garion’s Pick: Eric Haase ($3,900)

