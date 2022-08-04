Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Plays for August 4

DraftKings contributors Steve Buchanan and Garion Thorne join The Sweat to give their favorite DraftKings plays for Thursday’s MLB slate.

Garion Thorne:

Going to go with Yordan Alvarez at $5,900. Really, there’s never a bad time to play Yordan Alvarez. But, if you’re looking for the absolute ideal spot to play Yordan Alvarez, I think it would be against a pitcher like Zach Plesac — who not only struggles with the home run ball, who not only struggles specifically against left-handed batters, but Plesac is a high-contact-rate pitcher. He has just struck out just 13.4% of let-handed batters he has faced this season. That is a problem against Yordan Alvarez, who has a .555 expected wOBA on his batted-ball events.

When this guy makes contact, it is usually just absolutely insane. So, batted-ball events almost guaranteed, I’m willing to spend almost $6,000 on this guy against Zach Plesac.

Steve Buchanan:

I’ll go down to $4,900 with Jose Abreu going up against Cole Ragans. ... Going against Abreu is going to be an issue because Ragans is a lefty, and that’s always a problem when you’re going up against the Chicago White Sox. They are just a team that absolutely mashes left-handed pitching.

Now, Abreu hasn’t had the huge year that we’ve seen in the past, but he still has some really good numbers against lefties — .372 wOBA, .243 isolate power against them. Ragans has been really good in the minors. Doesn’t walk a lot guys, keeps the ball in the park. But like I mentioned, the matchup for him just going to be a tough one here.

Garion’s Pick: Yordan Alvarez ($5,900)

Steve’s Pick: Jose Abreu ($4,900)

