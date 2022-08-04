Fantasy Football Picks: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Early RB Plays for Week 1

DraftKings contributor Steve Buchanan joins The Sweat to give his favorite early DraftKings RB play for the Week 1 NFL slate.

Watch the RB salary release segment below!

VIDEO:

Video Transcript

Steve Buchanan:

You know, if you look at this running back group for Week 1, all of the studs at the top there are in good matchups—I think this is absolutely a pay-up spot. You got Taylor going against Houston, Henry against the Giants, McCaffrey—obviously there’s been a lot of buzz about him and the injuries and everything—against the Browns, Ekeler against the Raiders...there’s just so many good matchups here on this one. It’s hard for me to figure out where I want to go here. I think I’m going to lean with Ekeler at $8200.

I think this is a great spot for him. Obviously, we know about the pass-catching abilities that he has. He was so efficient on the ground too when he was carrying the ball as well, but he was seeing just an immense amount of targets all throughout the season—ended in Week 18 against this Raiders team with 12 targets, catching five for 35 yards, just under 30 fantasy points. I like his spot a lot here going against the Raiders.

Steve’s Pick: Austin Ekeler ($8,200)

