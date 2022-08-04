Fantasy Football Picks: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Early WR Plays for Week 1

DraftKings contributor Steve Buchanan joins The Sweat to give his favorite early DraftKings WR play for the Week 1 NFL slate.

Watch the WR salary release segment below!

VIDEO:

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: $5M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Semifinal Entry]

Video Transcript

Steve Buchanan:

The biggest thing that jumped out at me—and I’m sure these guys are going to agree—Tyreek Hill is $6800. We very rarely see Tyreek Hill at $6800. This is the Miami effect here. This is going from Patrick Mahomes to Tua. But the thing is—Hill is not going to get those deep balls of course, but Tua is extremely accurate, they’re obviously going to be scheming up these plays to get him in the open field and get him so he can get his speed going, because that’s where he obviously excels.

So you know, you look at Tyreek Hill against the Patriots, who by the way, like we mentioned, are taking a huge step back in the secondary. This is not going to be that lockdown secondary we saw before from the Patriots. So Tyreek Hill at $6800, yes, the quarterback isn’t as good. But when do we see him at this rate? He could absolutely smash that.

Steve’s Pick: Tyreek Hill ($6,800)

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: $5M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Semifinal Entry]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.