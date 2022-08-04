Fantasy Football Picks: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Early TE Plays for Week 1

DraftKings contributor Geoff Ulrich joins The Sweat to give his favorite early DraftKings TE play for the Week 1 NFL slate.

Watch the TE salary release segment below!

VIDEO:

Video Transcript

Emerson Lotzia:

What’s your strategy for Week 1 Geoff at the tight end position?

Geoff Ulrich:

Oh, you know what it is! It’s punt! Cheap tight end season, folks! You’ve got like 20 weeks of me and Pearce bringing up guys you’ve never heard of that are $2500.

Let’s start at the top. These are cheap tight ends—like for Andrews, Kelce, we regularly see these guys at $8K at some point during the year. But for Week 1, paying up for a tight end might be slightly contrarian with everybody trying to stuff those running backs in—something to think about.

But I really think that a guy like Brevin Jordan at $3100—it’s like the perfect setup. They’re going to be behind, they’re going to be throwing. Indianapolis was a bottom five team in terms of defending tight ends last year. They did lose Matt Eberflus. So I look at Brevin Jordan, who could potentially slot in as like the No. 2 receiver in an offense under Pep Hamilton, who does like to use multiple tight end sets.

That’s probably my favorite play right now for cheap—we looked at these salaries five minutes ago, but Brevin Jordan at $3100, I think a player who’s very live for Week 1 and will probably get talked about a ton. But you know what? Who cares? I think that for cheap tight ends right now, that’s where it’s at.

Geoff’s Pick: Brevin Jordan ($3,100)

