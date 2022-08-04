Fantasy Football Picks: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Early DST Plays for Week 1

DraftKings contributor Geoff Ulrich joins The Sweat to give his favorite early DraftKings DST play for the Week 1 NFL slate.

Watch the DST salary release segment below!

VIDEO:

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: $5M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Semifinal Entry]

Video Transcript

Geoff Ulrich:

It’s all the way down at the bottom again—look, everyone’s going to play Jalen Hurts. The Detroit Lions are at home—and you know, Jalen Hurts will turn the ball over. Maybe the game does end up being like 30 to 28, but Hurts ends up with three turnovers and the Lions get a pick. They’re the min-price—it’s also a nice move in big-field GPPs. Jalen Hurts is going to be the most-owned quarterback, and you get leverage against the field by playing the defense on the other side. So the Lions definitely stick out.

Geoff’s Pick: Detroit Lions ($2,000)

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: $5M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Semifinal Entry]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.