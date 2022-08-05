Fantasy NASCAR Picks: Top DraftKings NASCAR DFS Plays for the FireKeepers Casino 400

DraftKings contributor Geoff Ulrich joins The Sweat to give his favorite DraftKings NASCAR play for the FireKeepers Casino 400.

Adam Kaufman:

Who is your top DFS play for this race this weekend?

Geoff Ulrich:

Alright, I’ve studied the angles, and as tempting as it is here to just go with this Ford narrative and pick a Ford driver, I’m going to go with the guy I mentioned like five times already. We’re going to go with Martin Truex Jr at $9500—I think he’s due for a win. I think we’re going to see him pop up this week. He’s got a great track record. Let’s go with him as our guy for DFS, Martin Truex Jr.

Geoff’s Pick: Martin Truex Jr ($9,500)

