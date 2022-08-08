Fantasy Golf Picks — 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship Picks, Preview, Predictions

Pat Mayo and Geoff Fienberg preview the course and run through the odds while making their 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship Picks. The guys give their fantasy golf picks, provide their one and done strategy for the event from TPC Southwind.

2022 St. Jude — Picks & Preview | Info & Research | Stats/Tools

2022 St. Jude — DraftKings Strategy | DraftKings Picks | Own Projections

2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship: Field

Field: 124 Players | Top 65 and Ties

First Tee: Thursday, August 11

Defending Champion: Abraham Ancer

2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship: Course

Course: TPC Southwind

Yardage: 7,238

Par: 70

Greens: Bermuda

2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship: Key Stats

Strokes Gained: Approach

Par 4s Gained: 450-500 Yards

Opportunities Gained

Strokes Gained: Off The Tee

Mayo’s Key Stats powered by FantasyNational.com

2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship: Past Winners

WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

2021: Abraham Ancer -16

2020: Justin Thomas -13

2019: Brooks Koepka -16

St. Jude Classic

2018: Dustin Johnson -19

2017: Daniel Berger -10

2016: Daniel Berger -13

2015: Fabian Gomez -13

2014: Ben Crane -10

2013: Harris English -12

2012: Dustin Johnson -9

2011: Harrison Frazar -13

2010: Lee Westwood -10

2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship: Picks

Will Zalatoris

At an event that has seen a winner and a few runners-up the past two years do well despite losing strokes on the green, who else can we go with but Zalatoris. He actually lost off the tee at the Wyndham, but that’s likely an aberration: He’d only lost twice in his previous 20 starts. This is a pure driving and irons course, and outside of Tony Finau, no one’s been better at those two things than Zalatoris.

Brendan Steele

OK, Steele may be too much of a disaster with the putter to truly contend However, in a field this deep, there won’t be anyone around his price who consistently strikes it as well. He’s gained over +4.5 SG: Approach in four of the past five starts and hasn’t dipped below +1.7 SG:OTT since his first event of 2022, the Sony Open. He doesn’t need to putt well, he just can’t be bottom 20% in the field. Which, may be even too much to ask. I’ll risk it, though.

