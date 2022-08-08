Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Value Plays for August 8

RotoWire’s Erik Halterman joins The Sweat to give his favorite DraftKings value play for Monday’s MLB slate.

It’s Cubs righty Keegan Thompson at $6,700. I know he’s been somewhat unreliable lately, but you’re not paying for a reliable ace here. You’re paying for a guy who gets to face the Nationals.

As I talked about earlier, this part of the year in particular, the bad teams are really bad. The Nationals were quite bad to begin with, and they just traded away Juan Soto and Josh Bell from a lineup that was already eighth-worst by team wRC+. There is not much left in Washington; we can play one of my favorite games: Name a National — we’d run out after about four or five.

Thompson is pretty forgettable. (His) 4.38 ERA is better than he deserves, according to ERA estimators. But all I need is competency against a lineup like this in this kind of price range. I think he should at least be competent.

