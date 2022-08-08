Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Plays for August 8

RotoWire’s Erik Halterman joins The Sweat to give his favorite DraftKings play for Monday’s MLB slate.

Watch the entire baseball segment below!

VIDEO:

Set your DraftKings fantasy baseball lineups here: MLB $333K Relay Throw [$100K to 1st]

Video Transcript

Erik Halterman:

I think a lot of the Jays look good tonight against Jordan Lyles, but there’s a stack I like slightly more — that’s the Mets against Justin Dunn and the Reds.

I think my favorite Met is actually Brandon Nimmo, though, (at) $4,700. He’s not quite as good as the guys who come right after him, but he’s also about $1,000 cheaper than guys like Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor. So, I think you get Nimmo in and then maybe one or two of his more expensive teammates.

This is mostly about Justin Dunn, though. He’s a guy that’s pitching for the first time this season. Missed the first four months with a shoulder injury — that actually dates back to last June (2021). Before the injury, a career 3.94 ERA, but his ERA estimators all started with a five. Doesn’t get strikeouts, doesn’t keep the ball on the ground and walks a ton of guys. That’s basically been his story in the minors. In his eight starts in the minors, as he made his way back, (Dunn posted) a 6.75 ERA.

So, I want all the Mets, Nimmo in particular. He’s been setting the table, scoring a lot of runs and has a .926 OPS over his last 11 games, so he’s on a roll. But even if he wasn’t, given the matchup here, I’d be all over him.

Erik’s Pick: Brandon Nimmo ($4,700)

Set your DraftKings fantasy baseball lineups here: MLB $333K Relay Throw [$100K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.