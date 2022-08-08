2022 DK Playoffs Survivor - Terms & Conditions

Terms & Conditions

IMPORTANT LEGAL NOTICE REGARDING PROMOTION RULES OF DRAFTKINGS, INC.

IMPORTANT! PLEASE CAREFULLY READ THESE PROMOTION RULES (hereinafter, “Promotion Rules”) BEFORE ENTERING THE DRAFTKINGS 2022 DK PLAYOFFS SURVIVOR PROMO (hereinafter, “Promotion”) AS THESE RULES AFFECT YOUR LEGAL RIGHTS AND OBLIGATIONS.

2022 DK Playoffs Survivor

2022 DK Playoffs Survivor will be a private, invite-only contest series that will start on Thursday, August 11, 2022, during the PGA FedEx St.Jude Invitiational Classic set. To enter the series, each player will enter the private PGA classic contest on 8/11 for $500. DraftKings will match all entry fees contributed by participants to create additional prizing for all three contests in the 2022 DK Playoffs Survivor. The first contest will be the beginning of the Survivor format in which the top 70 of 100 entrants advance to the second contest, which is slated for Thursday, August 18th, 2022, for the BMW Championship Classic set. The top 30 of 70 players from the second contest will advance to the third contest, slated for Thursday, August 25th, 2022 for the TOUR Championship Classic set. In the third contest, finalists will compete for a $20,000 top prize and $78,000 in total prizes. Full information of prize payouts for all three contests can be found below.

FORMAT

Private Group Survivor- Players who join the first contest with $500 entry fees will compete to advance to the second contest. Players who earn entry tickets for the second contest from the first contest will compete to advance to the third contest. For all contests, if a player fails to submit a lineup before the Set contest lock time, that player shall receive zero (0) points for that contest.

PAYOUTS (“Prizes”)

Please note: the following is based on 100 players competing in the first contest. If a different number of participants materializes, the below will adjust based on final entry count. All entry fees will go toward the prize pools for the three contests. All entry fees will be matched by DraftKings to support prize pools for the three contests.

The following prizing structure for each contest will be utilized:

HOW TO ENTER

Enter contest directly – Players will pay $500 to enter the first contest. At the conclusion of the 8/11 contest, players who finish in the top 70 will receive tickets that advance them to the second contest. At the conclusion of the 8/18 contest, players who finish in the top 30 will receive tickets that advance them to the third contest.

Please note: The payout structure above is based on 100 entrants. In the event that more or fewer than 100 players join, the payout structures will scale up or down accordingly.

If you have any questions, please contact support@draftkings.com

IN THE EVENT OF A TIE:

For all ties throughout the Promotion, tied players will split prizes in accordance with our Terms of Use. Regardless of lineups and highest scoring player, if two players tie for a place in any contest, they will split the prizes allocated for their places. For example, if two players tie for 1st place in the first contest, they will each receive $2,500 and a ticket to contest 2. This will apply if two or more players tie for any position in any contest.

CONDITIONS ON CLAIMING PRIZE

Where legal and as applicable, the winners must consent to the use of his/her name, voice, video, and likeness/photograph in and in connection with the development, production, distribution, commercialization, promotion and/or exploitation of DraftKings and the Promotion in a form reasonably directed by the organizers of the Promotion or other representatives of DraftKings;

Consent to the release of certain personal information to DraftKings for purposes related to participation and eligibility for your participation in the Promotion;

Execute other documents as DraftKings may reasonably request;

Pay all taxes, title, registration fees, and like amounts in connection with the prizes; and

At all times conduct him/herself in a professional manner, and shall not be involved in any conduct or activity that may bring the winner into disrepute, or harm the finalist or winner’s name or reputation.

(hereinafter, collectively, the “Requirements”).

In the event a winner of a Prize is not able to meet the Requirements for claiming the Prize, such Winner, finalist or winner, as the case may be, shall not be entitled to the Prize or any other prize, compensation or monetary value whatsoever, and DraftKings will have no further obligation to the Winner, finalist or winner, as applicable. The winners of both the Prize as applicable, must be able to fulfill the Requirements. A Contest winner’s failure to fulfill the Requirements shall constitute a disclaimer by the finalist or winner of the Prize or any other prize, compensation, or monetary value of any nature whatsoever associated with or otherwise related to the Contest.

EFFECT OF PROMOTION RULES ON TERMS OF USE

The Terms of Use on the DraftKings Website shall apply to the Promotion and to these Promotion Rules, and are hereby incorporated herein by reference. These Promotion Rules are intended to be a supplement to the Terms of Use, and should not be determined to be a substitute or replacement for, or otherwise render inapplicable, the Terms of Use. To the extent the any provision of these Promotion Rules conflicts with any provision in the Terms of Use, the provision contained in these Promotion Rules shall apply, and the provision contained in these Promotion Rules shall be deemed to supersede the conflicting provision contained in the Terms of Use unless otherwise stated herein. In no way other than a provision of these Promotion Rules that explicitly conflicts with a provision in the Terms of Use shall these Promotion rules to be deemed to replace or nullify any provision contained in the Terms of Use.

EFFECT OF PROMOTION RULES ON PRIVACY POLICY

The Privacy Policy on the DraftKings Website shall apply to the Promotion and to these Promotion Rules, and are hereby incorporated herein by reference. These Promotion Rules are intended to be a supplement to the Privacy Policy, and should not be determined to be a substitute or replacement for, or otherwise render inapplicable, the Privacy Policy. To the extent the any provision of these Promotion Rules conflicts with any provision in the Privacy Policy, the provision contained in these Promotion Rules shall apply, and the provision contained in these Promotion Rules shall be deemed to supersede the conflicting provision contained in the Privacy Policy unless otherwise stated herein. In no way other than a provision of these Promotion Rules that explicitly conflicts with a provision in the Privacy Policy shall these Promotion Rules to be deemed to replace or nullify any provision contained in the Privacy Policy.

LIMITATION OF LIABILITY

The limitation of liability contained in the Terms of Use shall be deemed to include your participation in the Promotion and by entering the Promotion you agree to be bound, in addition to all other terms and conditions as described and contained herein and in the Terms of use, by the provisions thereof.

CONSENT OF USE

Each player who enters the Promotion hereby agrees and consents, without further authorization, compensation or remuneration of any kind, to the editing, modification, replication, publication and/or other use of the names, likenesses, photographs, videos, voices, Entries and the like of the Entrant in any medium, whether now known or hereafter developed, including without limitation, any and all advertising, promotions, and other publicity conducted by DraftKings. Notwithstanding the generality of the foregoing, each Entrant further assigns any and all rights he or she may have over his or her Entry to the Sponsor without further authorization, compensation or remuneration of any kind.

MISCELLANEOUS

As used herein, a “Force Majeure” event shall mean the interruption of or material interference with DraftKings’ ability to grant to the winners the Prize by any cause or occurrence not within DraftKings’ reasonable control, including, but not limited to, fire, flood, epidemic, earthquake, explosion, hurricane, terrorist threat or activity, public health emergency (e.g., SARS), act of God or public enemy, satellite or equipment failure, riot or civil disturbance, war (declared or undeclared), or any federal, state or local government law, order or regulation, or order of any court. In the event of a Force Majeure, DraftKings may reschedule the Promotion, or may cancel the Promotion altogether.

DraftKings reserves the right to alter these rules and event at any time in DraftKings’ sole discretion upon reasonable notice to you; provided however that any change in the Prize shall be made prior to the beginning of the Promotion.

By participating in the Promotion, the player agrees to be bound by the terms of these Promotion Rules, and the Terms of Use, and hereby agrees to disclose all applicable information to DraftKings, such information subject to the Privacy Policy.