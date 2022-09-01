Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Targets, Values for September 2

Friday features some compelling matchups for some lineups that could use a nice boost. Here are my favorite DraftKings plays for Friday’s MLB main slate.

PITCHER

Stud

Lance McCullers, Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels ($8,800) – McCullers was lights out in his 2022 debut, but he’s slowed down a bit in his last couple starts. He’s only got a 19.4% strikeout rate, but three starts isn’t much of a sample size. He has a great chance to improve on that number Friday against a lineup that’s been a popular target of late. Even though the Angels have a decent .163 team ISO against righties since August 1, their 26.3% makes them an appealing lineup to attack with any right-handed pitcher who has even the slightest history of racking up punchouts.

Other Option - Jordan Montgomery ($9,200), David Peterson ($8,300)

Value

Nick Pivetta, Boston Red Sox vs. Texas Rangers ($7,700) – It takes a lot for the Red Sox to be -180 moneyline favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook right now. That line has a lot more to do with the pitcher opposite Pivetta, but that doesn’t mean the Boston right-hander isn’t in a good spot, too. The Rangers entered this series with a .132 ISO against right-handed pitching since August 1. More importantly, their 25% strikeout rate against righties during that span indicates Pivetta has the chance to go off.

INFIELD

Stud

Jose Altuve, Houston Astros at Oakland Athletics ($5,700) – He costs a hefty sum, but Altuve is worth it on Friday. He’s shown off some power of late, and he continues to do his best work against left-handed pitching. Surprisingly, though, Altuve didn’t hit a home run off a lefty throughout August. Still, he has five doubles and a .348 average against them — thanks to his 30% line-drive rate, 50% fly-ball rate and 35% hard-contact rate.

One will come soon, and Reid Detmers ($8,600) can help with that. Right-handed hitters posted a 27.7% line-drive rate and 36.2% fly-ball rate against the L.A. left-hander over his last four starts.

Stud

Yandy Diaz, Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees ($4,500) – Diaz has been cooking with gas lately. He’s logged 12-plus DKFP in eight of his last 13 starts. Across his last seven games, he’s logged five multi-hit games. During the latter span, he also has four extra-base hits.

Since August 1, he has a .254 ISO and 48.1% hard-contact rate against right-handed pitching, and he’ll face another one in Domingo German ($6,900) on Friday. On top of Diaz’s form, he’s done well against the Yankee right-hander in the past (5-for-14 with two doubles and one home run).

Value

Kike Hernandez, Boston Red Sox vs. Texas Rangers ($3,600) – Hernandez has logged a total of two games at second base. He should only be listed as an outfielder, but there’s nothing wrong with sliding him in at second on Friday. Across his last 68 plate appearances against left-handed pitching, Hernandez has a .262 ISO, and he’ll face one of the most hitter-friendly left-handers at Fenway on Friday.

Value

Jorge Mateo, Baltimore Orioles vs. Oakland Athletics ($3,800) – Mateo has posted a .206 ISO against left-handed pitching to start the second half, and that’s the result of a 28% line-drive rate and 36% fly-ball rate. That makes him an appealing value play against JP Sears ($5,800). Righty bats have a 36.5% fly-ball rate and 38.5% hard-contact rate against the Oakland right-hander in his last four starts.

Other Option - Bobby Dalbec ($2,800)

OUTFIELD

Stud

Tommy Pham, Boston Red Sox vs. Texas Rangers ($4,500) – The Red Sox continue to flounder, but there’s no question their new leadoff man has provided aid atop the order. Pham entered this series having scored a run in seven consecutive games, four of which were multi-hit performances. His best work comes against left-handed pitching, entering the series with a .227 ISO, 35.7% line-drive rate and 35.7% hard-contact rate against them since August 1. Boston gets a shot at one of the easier lefties to hit in all of baseball on Friday, putting Pham in position for a ceiling performance.

Stud

Julio Rodriguez, Seattle Mariners vs. Cleveland Guardians ($5,800) – Seattle’s superstar rookie has been putting the hurting on right-handed pitching of late. He has a .277 ISO in his last 50 plate appearances against them, and he’ll see a less-than-spectacular righty in Zach Plesac ($6,600) on Friday. Although righties only have a .311 wOBA against Cleveland’s Friday starter over his last four starts, they also have a 25% line-drive rate and 41.7% fly-ball rate during that span.

Other Option - Anthony Santander ($5,100)

Value

Lars Nootbaar, St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs ($3,000) – How Nootbaar is priced so lowly against a right-hander is beyond me. His 44.8% fly-ball rate and 37.9% hard-contact rate against them since the start of August has led to .358 ISO. Combine that power with the fact he’s hitting leadoff, and he should be the most popular outfield play whenever he’s facing a non-stud righty. Or, maybe he just shouldn’t be priced so low.

Value

Gavin Sheets, Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins ($2,300) – This is highway robbery. Sheets is hitting .382 with a .309 ISO against right-handed pitching this month. Sonny Gray ($8,100) has good numbers against lefties his last five starts, but they’ve posted a 41.4% hard-contact rate against him during that span. Also, Sheets is 3-for-4 with a home run against Gray. Tiny sample size but a nice, little add-on.

Other Options - Kike Hernandez ($3,600)

TEAM TO STACK

Boston Red Sox vs. Texas Rangers – Dallas Keuchel ($5,000) is pitching in Boston Friday. What more needs to be said?

Hernandez and Pham have already been highlighted. Bobby Dalbec ($2,800) should handle things at first — he’s got a .240 ISO, 29.4% line-drive rate and 47.1% fly-ball rate against left-handed pitching since mid-July. Xander Bogaerts ($5,100) has a .250 ISO against lefties this month, and Alex Verdugo ($3,700) could provide value while sliding under the radar in this left-on-lefty matchup.

Other Option - Houston Astros at. Los Angeles Angels

