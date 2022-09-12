2022 Fantasy Football Rankings — NFL Week 2 Waiver Wire Pickups

Pat Mayo recaps Week 1 in the NFL with Tim Anderson and CDG, going over the injuries, best moments and previews Week 2. Plus, a Cust Corner on Free Samples.

2022 Week 2 Waiver Wire: Notes

All players must be less than 60% owned in fantasy leagues

1 ⁄ 2 PPR Scoring

⁄ PPR Scoring Bye Weeks: NONE

2022 Week 2 Waiver Wire Pickups: RB

Jaylen Warren Jeff Wilson Rex Burkhead Jamaal Williams Khalil Herbert Zack Moss Rachaad White Kenneth Gainwell

2022 Week 2 Waiver Wire Pickups: WR

Jarvis Landry Jahan Dotson Josh Palmer Romeo Doubs Robbie Anderson Zay Jones Michael Gallup Garrett Wilson D.J. Chark Devin Duvernay Greg Dortch DeAndre Carter

2022 Week 2 Waiver Wire Pickups: TE

Hayden Hurst Robert Tonyan Gerald Everett Isaiah Likely Taysom Hill Noah Fant O.J. Howard

2022 Week 2 Waiver Wire Pickups: QB Streams

Carson Wentz at DET Derek Carr vs ARZ Marcus Mariota at LAR Matt Ryan at JAX

2022 Week 2 Waiver Wire Pickups: D/ST Streams

CLE vs NYJ SEA at SF GB vs CHI NE at PIT CAR at NYG

2022 Week 2 Waiver Wire: W1 RB Snap Share Leaders

Saquon Barkley 83% Darrell Henderson 82% Christian McCaffrey 82%

