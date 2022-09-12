Fantasy Football Picks: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Captain Plays for Broncos vs. Seahawks on MNF

DraftKings contributor Geoff Ulrich joins The Sweat to give his favorite DraftKings Captain play for Broncos vs. Seahawks on Monday Night Football.

Watch the MNF segment below!

VIDEO:

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL Showdown $2.5M Monday Night Millionaire [$1M to 1st] (DEN vs SEA)

Video Transcript

Geoff Ulrich

There are a couple of different ways you can play this game. I’m not expecting a ton of points from this game either. I mean, you have two teams that trended well into the unders last year. But, I do think offensively, the Broncos’ skill players have a lot of upside here in this matchup, too.

Courtland Sutton is the guy I talked about yesterday. He’s got a good matchup on the outside, and much like A.J. Brown, I’m just not sure if people understand how much targeting he could get in matchups like this where there’s a clear advantage. You’ve got a quarterback in Russell Wilson who is just a great deep-ball passer anyways. I’m not suggesting that Sutton goes for an 80-yard touchdown, but just the targeting...if he does find the end zone and ends up leading the team in targeting, there’s a good chance he’s going to be one of the highest scorers. So I like Courtland Sutton, but I think Javonte Williams is in play as well.

Those are the two guys on the Broncos I would definitely feel more comfortable with than just going up to Russell Wilson. I’m just not sure if the pass attempts are going to be there for Russ. He doesn’t rush the ball as much as he used to. So I think Javonte Williams, Courtland Sutton, those are the two captains I’d really be pushing for, at least on the Denver side.

Geoff’s Picks: Courtland Sutton ($14,100 CP), Javonte Williams ($15,300 CP)

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL Showdown $2.5M Monday Night Millionaire [$1M to 1st] (DEN vs SEA)

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.