Fantasy Football Picks: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Value Plays for Broncos vs. Seahawks on MNF

I think this game is just like, we have such an ugly team in the Seahawks, just from an offensive perspective, what they’re going to do—a guy like Travis Homer, if he gets a couple of carries and a couple of passing targets—I mean, it’s feasible the Denver Broncos shut down Rashaad Penny and Homer ends up with like eight points and is one of the leaders in terms of offensive output for Seattle. That’s a very likely scenario. So there’s deep value there with a guy like Travis Homer.

Dee Eskridge is down there. He’s essentially the wide receiver three, the player the team drafted last year pretty high up. He’s going to be out there again. All it takes is one deep ball, maybe he gets a 30-yard catch and maybe he ends up with more yardage than D.K. Metcalf—these Seattle players down here are extremely playable.

And then on the other side of the ball, a guy like KJ Hamler—he’s questionable. I don’t think that he’s necessarily been ruled out or in yet, but he was practicing. I kind of expect him to go out there. But even if he’s not, you could start looking towards the Denver backups as well and maybe taking a shot. One thing we know about Russell Wilson just in general is that obviously he likes to take deep shots and he’s pretty good at doing it. So a guy like Montrell Washington could be out there for a snap or two, maybe just catching one deep ball, and that’s all you need.

Geoff’s Picks: Travis Homer ($1,400), Dee Eskridge ($1,000), KJ Hamler ($4,400), Montrell Washington ($200)

