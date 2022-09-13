Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Targets, Values for September 13

When I say we’ve got a full day of baseball action on Tuesday, I mean it. With two doubleheaders on tap, there’s 17 games scheduled for today, with the action getting started in Cincinnati just around lunch time. Fortunately for us, we’re only focused on the 11 games that get going past 7:00 p.m. ET. That should make things a little easier.

Let’s break down some studs and values.

Set your DraftKings fantasy baseball lineups here: MLB $250K Relay Throw [$50K to 1st]

For up-to-the-minute news, analysis and lineups, download the DK Live app. You also can follow DK Live on Twitter @dklive.

PITCHER

Stud

Jacob deGrom, New York Mets vs. Chicago Cubs, $11,800 - It’s amazing that deGrom has come off the IL without a single hitch in his stride. The former All-Star has managed eye-popping marks in strikeout rate (41.4%) and FIP (1.39) in his seven outings this season, and as his pitch count has increased, so has his fantasy production. In fact, deGrom’s exceeded 30.0 DKFP in five of his last six starts. Going up against a Cubs team that’s struggled to an 89 wRC+ the past 30 days, I’d expect deGrom’s run of success to continue this evening.

Value

Ken Waldichuk, Oakland Athletics at Texas Rangers, $6,200 - Realistically, there are two pitchers below $8K with enough upside for me to consider them in a tournament: Waldichuk and Michael Kopech ($7,100). Neither is a perfect option, but, well, that’s why they’re priced below $8K. The Rangers have been quite good against LHPs in 2022 — the team owns a 115 wRC+ within the split — yet I still find myself intrigued by the rookie. Simply put, few possess the strikeout ability of the 24-year-old. In 95.0 innings at a couple levels of the minors this season, Waldichuk racked up 137 strikeouts. That’s 13.0 strikeouts per nine. Again, there’s some ceiling here.

INFIELD

Stud

Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers, $6,100 - I have no idea how the Brewers plan to cover nine innings tonight. They’ll start with Matt Bush ($4,000), but aside from that, we’ve entered the shrug emoji phase of the team’s game plan. Not only is that not ideal in a vacuum, it’s particularly bad news when facing Goldschmidt, who is hitting .313 with a 192 wRC+ since the All-Star break. Goldschmidt also owns a .329 ISO and a .474 wOBA when hitting in St. Louis this season, so it really doesn’t matter who he ends up being opposed by.

Stud

Adley Rutschman, Baltimore Orioles at Washington Nationals, $5,400 - Rutschman has been an absolute monster against right-handed pitching in his rookie campaign. In fact, all 10 home runs the backstop has hit have come as a left-handed batter, which has translated into a 151 wRC+ within the split. Cory Abbott ($5,700) is an RHP. Cory Abbott has also had his issues with opposing lefty hitters, surrendering 2.70 home runs per nine to the 74 LHBs he’s faced this season.

Value

Gunnar Henderson, Baltimore Orioles at Washington Nationals, $3,400 - Henderson’s been as advertised since making his debut with the Orioles, posting a 129 wRC+ across the first 45 plate appearances of his career. Specific to tonight, he’s another powerful left-handed bat to throw not just at Abbott, but also the Nationals’ bullpen. For the season, Washington’s relievers collectively own a 4.35 FIP — the third-worst mark in all of baseball.

Value

Jose Miranda, Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals, $3,100 - Miranda hasn’t received the acclaim of some of the other rookies I’ve written up today, however, there’s a case to be made that he’s been playing nearly as well. Since the All-Star break, Miranda is slashing .301/.368/.451 with a 139 wRC+ in his 193 plate appearances. He’s also been mashing left-handed pitching all season long, managing a .259 ISO within the split. That’s important for this evening’s proceedings, as the Royals with start the struggling Kris Bubic ($5,200).

OUTFIELD

Stud

Eloy Jimenez, Chicago White Sox vs. Colorado Rockies, $4,500 - Don’t let the fact that this contest isn’t at Coors Field fool you. Chad Kuhl ($5,900) has been just as underwhelming pitching in normal altitude, too. It’s been RHBs that have given the Rockies’ pitcher fits as of late, with the last 50 Kuhl’s seen combining to produce 6.0 home runs per nine and a .978 slugging percentage. Woof. Considering Jimenez is hitting .366 with a 195 wRC+ since the All-Star break, I’ll assume that he puts together a couple nice at-bats against Kuhl on Tuesday.

Stud

Michael Harris II, Atlanta Braves at San Francisco Giants, $4,400 - At this point, I don’t even have to preface all the amazing things Harris has done this season with the fact that he’s a rookie. They’re simply impressive things. Take for instance his numbers against right-handed pitching. In 251 plate appearance within the split, Harris is batting .326 with a .297 ISO and a 171 wRC+. That’s elite for anyone, let alone a 21-year-old with less than 100 games under his belt. Jakob Junis ($7,900) would be wise to tread carefully.

Value

Ramon Laureano, Oakland Athletics at Texas Rangers, $3,700 - I wouldn’t suggest a full-on stack against Cole Ragans ($5,400) on Tuesday, but we are talking about a pitcher with a 6.26 FIP across the first five starts of his career. In fact, Ragans is surrendering 1.69 home runs per nine and has walked more batters (13) than he’s struck out (12) over 21.1 innings of work. Not great. Look for Sean Murphy ($4,400) and Laureano, who owns a 123 wRC+ against LHPs in 2022, to take advantage.

Value

David Peralta, Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays, $3,000 - Let’s just keep an eye on this game. Alek Manoah ($9,300) was supposed to start Game 1 of today’s doubleheader, yet he was scratched with a stomach bug and will now maaaaaaybe start Game 2. If he does, will he be 100%? It’s hard to know, but Manoah has had a few issues with LHBs this season and Peralta possesses a .202 ISO and a 120 wRC+ versus righties. If Manoah doesn’t start? I might have to show up and pitch for the Jays, because they’ll have little left in their bullpen.

TEAMS TO STACK

Chicago White Sox vs. Colorado Rockies - This is all about the presence of Kuhl, who comes into tonight’s tilt sporting a 9.93 ERA across his past five starts. RHBs have crushed him in that span of time, and the White Sox are loaded with potent right-handed hitters. Jimenez, Jose Abreu ($4,000) and Andrew Vaughn ($3,900) should be your main targets, but also keep an eye on Elvis Andrus ($3,000), as he’s been recently hitting in the leadoff spot. Heck, maybe Luis Robert ($5,000; hand) actually suits up for this one, too.

Set your DraftKings fantasy baseball lineups here: MLB $250K Relay Throw [$50K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and customer (my username is theglt13) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.