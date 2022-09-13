Fantasy Football Picks: Top DraftKings NFL DFS QB Plays for Week 2

DraftKings contributor Julian Edlow joins The Sweat to give his favorite quarterback plays on DraftKings for Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season.

Watch the QB segment below!

VIDEO:

Video Transcript

Julian Edlow:

I think it’s a salary-saver week. For me, I start scrolling through (and) the matchup that jumps to to me is Washington-Detroit. They should put up points, (with) the way the Lions were moving on Sunday. You have Carson Wentz sitting there at $5,800. You have (Jared) Goff sitting there are $5,400. One of those two guys would be the guy for me, and you can stack them with a receiver that’s similarly priced. We can pay up for a stud receiver, a stud running back to mix in there.

If you’re going to make me go contrarian, I’m going Russell Wilson at $7,200 because nobody is going to want to touch that Denver offense after what we saw on Monday Night Football. But now they’re home against Houston, who I think Houston can only go backwards after a big Week 1 spot.

I think a contrarian Russell Wilson is the way to spend up if you do, but I’m dumpster diving here at quarterback.

Julian’s Picks: Carson Wentz ($5,800), Jared Goff ($5,400), Russell Wilson ($7,200)

