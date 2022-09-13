Fantasy Football Picks: Top DraftKings NFL DFS RB Plays for Week 2

DraftKings contributor Julian Edlow and Jeff Pratt join The Sweat to give their favorite running back plays on DraftKings for Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season.

Watch the RB segment below!

VIDEO:

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $4M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Semifinal Entry]

Video Transcript

Julian Edlow:

Give me Jonathan Taylor, who always absolutely annihilates the Jacksonville Jaguars. This is a spot where the Colts aren’t going to be too happy following a silly tie against the Houston Texans. They had chances to win that game, similar to Denver; you kick field goals early instead of going for it and now you with that game.

Nonetheless, despite all the awfulness from Indy, Taylor still puts up whatever it was, 160 and a touchdown, in the loss gets a few targets in the passing game. I think this is a spot you ride Taylor. He’s got a matchup that, on paper, makes sense and historically he has crushed in.

Jeff Pratt:

I’m going to pay up, too. I’m going right back to that Lions-Commanders matchup. I’m taking D’Andre Swift, who comes in as the seventh-highest priced running back on this week’s slate, which I think is tremendous value. He was really efficient last week. He averaged 5.6 yards per carry against a pretty solid Eagles defense, en route to a 26.5 DKFP-point performance.

The Commanders are a relatively tough matchup at first glance, but both James Robinson and Travis Etienne averaged well over five yards per carry against them last week. When you add in Swift’s receiving upside, he’s a no-brainer for me at $7K.

Julian’s Pick: Jonathan Taylor ($9,900)

Jeff’s Pick: D’Andre Swift ($7,000)

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $4M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Semifinal Entry]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.