Fantasy Football Picks: Top DraftKings NFL DFS WR Plays for Week 2

DraftKings contributor Julian Edlow joins The Sweat to give his favorite wide receiver play on DraftKings for Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season.

Watch the WR segment below!

VIDEO:

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $4M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Semifinal Entry]

Video Transcript

Julian Edlow:

I think a lot of eyes are going to go to Cooper Kupp against Atlanta, and that’s fine. He will get a lot of targets. If we saw anything in Week 1, it’s that Matt Stafford doesn’t look to anyone else.

I’m going to a guy like Davante Adams over Kupp. The Chiefs totally torched that Arizona secondary. Not even close. Now you have (Derek) Carr and the Raiders, a hyped up team, coming off a Week 1 loss in the division. They’ll want to get this one against Arizona.

I think this is a really good spot for this Raider offense to put up some big numbers, whether Arizona can keep up or not. Big week for Davante Adams — I think he outscores Cooper Kupp.

Julian’s Pick: Davante Adams ($8,600)

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $4M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Semifinal Entry]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.