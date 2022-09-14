NASCAR Fantasy Rankings: DFS Picks on DraftKings for NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300 at Bristol

The rankings below are based on a mixture of expected output and DraftKings’ NASCAR salaries for Friday. The ordering is not based on the highest projected fantasy totals, but rather by the value of each driver.

The DraftKings NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300 at Bristol slate locks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday.

1. Noah Gragson ($11,200) — Kansas was shortened by the rain, but it was shortened for everyone. The win is legit. Everyone got 93 laps. At the end, Gragson was in first. He’s been in first a lot lately. He should be in first when the checkered flag waves at Bristol.

2. Justin Allgaier ($11,000) — The 2022 horse race continues. Allgaier took the lead during the summer, but when the cool autumn air rolled in, Gragson surged to the front. Allgaier is the best Bristol driver in the field, and he has history with Gragson at Bristol. Allagier ended up on the short end of the stick after a late race battle for the win in the 2020 Bristol spring race.

3. Ty Gibbs ($11,400) — Experience. especially at the unique tracks. is an important metric for Gibbs. Last season at Bristol, Gibbs finished 11th but recorded the third-most laps inside the top 10 (90%). In the ARCA/K&N Series, Gibbs has two second-place finishes and a win (led 197 of 200 laps) in his three Bristol races.

4. Josh Berry ($10,600) — His Jr Motorsports car blew up on lap 74 in the 2021 Bristol fall race. At another steeply banked concrete track in Dover in the spring of 2022, Josh Berry won. Gragson, Allgaier and Gibbs — the Three Gs (Allgaier has a hard G) — will get all of the attention, but Berry could be the driver to watch on Friday night.

5. Sam Mayer ($9,200) — In his first Xfinity Series race at Bristol, Mayer finished ninth. This was not a surprise given his success at Bristol in the other series. Mayer won the 2020 Truck Series race at Bristol but that’s not all. He swept the 2019 K&N races at Bristol and won the 2020 ARCA race (116 laps led).

6. AJ Allmendinger ($10,300) — Bristol never ceases to amaze. Last season at Bristol, Allmendinger led one lap — the last lap. This is the AJ Allmendinger Xfinity Series story. He’s not fast enough to dominate outside of the plate tracks and road courses, but he is fast enough to hang around. He hung around at Bristol.

7. Brandon Jones ($10,000) — As Jones has matured, he has improved at Bristol with finishes of fifth, eighth and third in the last three Bristol races. He should have won the 2018 spring Bristol race, but an egregious two-tire stop while leading cost him the win.

8. Daniel Hemric ($8,700) — JGR Hemric was great at Bristol last season. He led 77 laps and turned the most inside the top 5 (275 laps). Kaulig Racing Hemric is just not the same. The talent is there, but he does not have the car underneath him and this has rocked his confidence.

9. Riley Herbst ($8,500) — The No. 98 Haas Ford won at Bristol in the 2020 fall race. Chase Briscoe wasn’t the best driver that night, but he hung around. Herbst finished third with this car last season. It wasn’t the best car at Bristol, but it hung around.

10. Sammy Smith ($9,200) — Ty Gibbs won the 2021 ARCA race at Bristol, and his JGR teammate, Smith, finished second. In two ARCA races at Dover (high-banked, one-mile concrete track), Smith has two top-5 finishes.

11. Austin Hill ($9,500) — Kyle Busch signing with RCR was bad news for Austin Hill. The RCR garage just became more crowded and the resources will be stretched thin in 2023. The resources will be fine, as long as RCR cuts an Xfinity Series team. Let the battles begin.

12. Sheldon Creed ($9,000) — Just as everything was starting to look up, Kyle Busch signed with RCR. Creed must produce. Austin Hill has been more consistent and is a safe and solid driver. Creed has to prove that he is the Xfinity driver to keep. Creed could be a superstar in the sport or a disaster. With his back against the wall, those two outcomes will materialize this fall.

13. Matt Mills ($5,000) — Bristol is about survival. It’s a high-speed short track cluttered with 38 cars. It’s pure madness. Despite the chaos, Mills has a solid survival rate. In the last five Bristol races, Mills has four top-25 finishes.

14. Chad Finchum ($4,700) — The pride of Knoxville, Tennessee always runs the Bristol race. Typically, Carl Long leases Finchum a decent ride for Bristol (three top-25 finishes in his last four races). This season, Carl Long’s cars have been unusually sporty.

15. Joe Graf Jr. ($6,000) — Reckless drivers seem to not wreck as much as the rest of the field at Bristol (see Ricky Stenhouse). In three races at Bristol, Graf has finished 13th and 17th and was an optimal pick in both races.

