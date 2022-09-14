Fantasy Football Picks: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Targets, Values for Week 2

Whether you’re licking your wounds or cramping from victory lapping, the show continues in Week 2. There is plenty of football left and things can change in football mighty quickly. Sunday’s slate will consist of 12 games. Per DraftKings Sportsbook, there is only one game with a total of at least 50 points — ARI/LV at 51.5. The NYJ/CLE game has the lowest total at 39.5, but the NE/PIT game is right there at 40. There are three double-digit favorites — LAR -10.5 over ATL, SF -10 over SEA and DEN -10 over HOU. There are four road favorites this weekend.

These are my early thoughts, but much of my lineup construction will depend on projected ownership numbers at the end of the week. That said, here are my studs and values for Sunday’s main DraftKings fantasy football slate.

Quarterback

Stud

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens vs. Miami Dolphins, $7,400 — Lamar wasn’t needed much against the Jets in Week 1, throwing 30 times for 213 yards and rushing only six times. He did throw three touchdowns to finish with 21.22 DKFP. This week is a different story as the Dolphins are more potent on both sides of the ball, so Lamar will likely have to do Lamar things. Last season, Miami held Lamar to 16.42 DKFP, but that was a Thursday Night game after the Ravens defeated the Vikings four days earlier, and that game was in Miami. It’s in Baltimore this Sunday. Lamar rushed at least seven times in all but one game last season, with five of those over 10 and a high of 21. He went for 45.88 DKFP in a game last season and his ceiling is unmatched by most in the league.

Other Options – Tom Brady ($6,400), Kyler Murray ($7,500)

Value

Trey Lance, San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks, $5,700 — Lance has been getting pulverized by many pundits this week. I am not in that camp. Did he make some bad throws? Sure, but he made some really good throws as well. The offensive line did not play well, George Kittle was out and there was a freaking monsoon!!! Lance is good and the scheme is deadly. I’m really hoping that the ownership is low for Lance due to recency bias, but early ownership projections aren’t looking promising from that perspective. I expect Shanahan to open things up at home this Sunday.

Other Options – Carson Wentz ($5,800), Matt Ryan ($5,500), Jared Goff ($5,400)

Running Back

Stud

Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers at New York Giants, $8,900 — McCaffrey disappointed in Week 1 with only 15.7 DKFP. He rushed 10 times for 33 yards and caught four targets for 24 yards. That’s unacceptable and I’d expect things to change for Week 2 against the Giants. Last season, New York was dead-last in rush defense DVOA and allowed the eighth-most receptions to running backs. After being rostered on over 20% of teams last week, I’m thinking he could land somewhere in the teens due to recency bias and with Jonathan Taylor ($9,900) in a juicy matchup against the Jaguars.

Other Options – Jonathan Taylor ($9,900), Saquan Barkley ($7,300), Joe Mixon ($7,200), Nick Chubb ($7,100)

Value

Darrell Henderson Jr., Los Angeles Rams vs. Atlanta Falcons, $5,700 – Surprisingly, Henderson outsnapped Cam Akers ($5,600), 55 to 12 in Week 1. Henderson carried the ball 13 times for 47 yards while hauling in all five targets for 26 yards. Akers carried three times. It’s just one week, but Henderson does seem to be the alpha in the backfield for now and gets a juicy Week 2 matchup against the Falcons. Atlanta was 29th in rush-defense DVOA last season and let Taysom Freaking Hill rush four times for 81 yards and a touchdown. The Rams are favored by 10.5 points at home, so the game script and volume should be favorable for Henderson in this one.

Other Options – Cordarrelle Patterson ($6,000), Chase Edmonds ($5,200), Rex Burkhead ($4,900), Jeff Wilson ($5,100)

Wide Receiver

Stud

Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams vs. Atlanta Falcons, $9,900 — In the offseason, I thought it would be highly unlikely that Kupp would be able to replicate his performance from 2021, especially with the addition of Allen Robinson ($5,500) and the possibility of a Matthew Stafford ($6,300) arm injury. I’m a stupid, stupid man. Kupp is still Stafford’s blankie and hauled in 13 of 15 targets for 128 yards and a touchdown in Week 1. This game could center more on the ground game but Kupp should still get his. A wise man once told me, Keep It Simple Stupid.

Other Options – Davante Adams ($8,600), Michael Pittman Jr. ($6,700), Deebo Samuel ($7,800), Amon-Ra St. Brown ($6,500), Terry McLaurin ($6,600), Courtland Sutton ($6,100), Jerry Jeudy ($5,600)

Value

Curtis Samuel, Washington Commanders at Detroit Lions, $4,600 – His quarterback is Carson Wentz ($5,800), so gross. That said, 11 targets are 11 targets, which is the diet Samuel received in Week 1 en route to his eight-reception, 55-yard with a touchdown performance. This game is on the fast track in Detroit and the spread is only 1.5 in favor of the home team with a healthy total of 48.5. The Commanders have issues on the back end of their defense, so this could turn into an up-and-down affair.

Other Options – Jahan Dotson ($4,200), Jauan Jennings ($3,400)

Tight End

Stud

Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens vs. Miami Dolphins, $6,400 – The Ravens passing game wasn’t needed much in Week 1, but that should change this Sunday. Andrews had five receptions for 52 yards but led the team with seven targets. Last season, he had double-digit targets in eight games, and he should approach that mark in Week 2. Against the Dolphins last season, he caught six of eight targets for 63 yards and a touchdown.

Other Options –

Value

Logan Thomas, Washington Commanders at Detroit Lions, $3,400 – Well, it looks like I like the Washington passing attack this week. What could go wrong? Detroit allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to tight ends last season. Thomas led the tight end depth chart with six targets compared to one each for John Bates and Armani Rogers. The game environment could be a good one from a fantasy perspective.

Other Options – Evan Engram ($3,600), Tyler Conklin ($3,400)

Defense/Special Teams

Stud

Rams DST vs. Atlanta Falcons, $4,000 – The Rams are an angry team after getting throttled at home by the Bills in Week 1. They are going to take out their frustrations on the Falcons. The Falcons have one of the worst offensive lines in the league while the Rams have one of the best defensive lines. The Rams are favored by 10.5 points, so Atlanta will likely have to drop back and pass more than they want to. That means more opportunities for sacks and turnovers.

Other Options – Denver DST ($3,700)

Value

Bengals DST vs. Dallas Cowboys, $2,200 – This will likely be the chalkiest defense on the slate, which has me leaning towards fading them. That said, they are so freaking cheap and in a good spot with Dak Prescott unable to go.

Other Option – Lions DST ($2,600)

