Fantasy Football QB-WR Stacks: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Quarterback-Wide Receiver Picks for Week 2

Here are my top five NFL QB-WR stacks for the main DraftKings fantasy football slate for Week 2.

The concept behind stacking a QB with his WR is simple: Both players benefit from each completion, doubling the benefit of that play for your DraftKings fantasy football lineup. With the significance of stacking in mind, this article aims to highlight the best stacking options for Sunday’s main DraftKings DFS slate.

5. Derek Carr ($6,200) / Davante Adams ($8,600), Las Vegas Raiders vs. Arizona Cardinals

I’m not entirely comfortable rostering Carr against this Cardinals defense, who produced the highest pressure-rating last week (95.1%) per drop back. Still, Adams against this defensive secondary is too good to pass up.

The Cardinals allowed five touchdowns to the Kansas City Chiefs, a 144.2 QB rating and 12 yards per catch. Adams recorded a 45% target share and put up 33.1 DKFP against a much better Los Angeles Chargers secondary.

Carr was fifth in completed air yards (CAY) last week and should get the ball out quickly, leading to more completions, and hopefully, more points. Hunter Renfrow ($5,500) is also worth consideration, with an 87% route participation and 16% target per route run rate last week.

4. Matthew Stafford ($6,300) / Cooper Kupp ($9,900), Los Angeles Rams vs. Atlanta Falcons

Week 1 wasn’t pretty for the Rams, but the silver lining was, and will always be, Cooper Kupp. The SB MVP saw a 38% target rate and half of the end-zone targets. He also acquired 44% of Stafford’s air yards and gets a Falcons team who just gave up WR8 (Michael Thomas) and WR14 (Jarvis Landry) to the New Orleans Saints receivers.

3. Carson Wentz ($5,800) / Terry McLaurin ($6,600), Washington Commanders at Detroit Lions

If Week 1 indicates things to come, then the Commanders could be a pass-first offense. Scott Turner called 70% pass plays with the score within three points, which is above the NFL average. Wentz has multiple receivers he can throw to in this offense, hopefully making the alpha WR in Washington D.C. less rostered than he should be this week.

McLaurin ran 94% routes with an aDOT of 18.3 vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars last week. “T-Mac” (move over Tracy McGrady) should see a lot of Amani Oruwariye, who gave up 14.2 yards per reception last season.

2. Trey Lance ($5,700) / Brandon Aiyuk ($5,100), San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks

The first NFC West Division matchup could be a lopsided affair in the 49ers’ favor. The Seahawks battled on Monday night to beat their former QB, Russell Wilson, and the 49ers are coming off the monsoon game in Chicago where nothing was going right.

This week, the Seahawks are coming off short rest without their All-Pro safety, Jamal Adams, who suffered a quad injury and will be out for an extended amount of time. Lance is game-script proof, as indicated from last week’s utilization report, where the 49ers were +11% in pass rate vs. the three-year NFL average when trailing by four or more points (stats courtesy of PFF.com). Elijah Mitchell suffered an injury, and more designed runs could be coming Lance’s way, even though he recorded a 28% designed rush attempt rate, which is a great sign. If George Kittle ($5,900) is out again this week, Aiyuk becomes intriguing. Deebo Samuel ($7,800) is the alpha WR, but Aiyuk saw the highest aDOT last week (13) and gets the softer coverage in the Seattle secondary.

1. Kyler Murray ($7,500) / Marquise Brown ($6,200), Arizona Cardinals at Las Vegas Raiders

The Cardinals-Raiders matchup should be a game stack most people gravitate towards, and rightfully so.

Both teams struggled to defend their opponent’s passing game, and the Raiders allowed the second-highest QB Rating of any defense last week (129.4). Brown saw an impressive 67% of the end-zone targets, and this game has one of the higher point totals on DraftKings Sportsbook.

