Fantasy Golf Picks: Top DraftKings PGA TOUR DFS Plays for the Fortinet Championship

DraftKings contributors Geoff Ulrich and Reid Fowler, along with RotoWire’s Len Hochberg, join The Sweat to give their top DraftKings DFS plays for the Fortinet Championship.

Watch the golf segment below!

VIDEO:

Set your DraftKings fantasy golf lineups here: PGA TOUR $400K Pitch + Putt [$100K to 1st]

Video Transcript

Emerson Lotzia:

I just need a name from you here—who is your favorite DFS play for the Fortinet Championship at Silverado?

Reid Fowler:

I’ll go Cameron Davis.

Geoff Ulrich:

Davis Riley.

Len Hochberg:

Taylor Moore, $7600, he can fit in any lineup.

Reid’s Pick: Cameron Davis ($9,600)

Geoff’s Pick: Davis Riley ($9,400)

Len’s Pick: Taylor Moore ($7,600)

