Fantasy Football Picks: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Value Plays for Chargers vs. Chiefs on TNF

DraftKings contributors Pearce Dietrich and Geoff Ulrich join The Sweat to give their favorite DraftKings value plays for Thursday’s Chargers-Chiefs Showdown contest.

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL Showdown $2.5M Thursday Night Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Semifinal Entry] (LAC vs KC)

Video Transcript

Pearce Dietrich:

We’re going with the no-name tight end that no one’s ever though of. This is what we do in Showdown (contests). It’s going to be Noah Gray.

I get it when people say, “These tight end plays never work.” Well, look at what the Chiefs were doing last week. They were running three-tight-end sets at the goal line. And guess what? Jody Fortson ended up getting the touchdown. It could be Jody Fortson again that gets the touchdown pass, or it could be Noah Gray. He’s going to be on the field in a goal-line set.

If you look at what he did in college — (in) 2019, he had 51 receptions for Duke. That was the third-most for tight ends. So, he can catch the ball. Either him or Jody Fortson, they’re going to be the value play tonight.

Geoff Ulrich:

Let’s just keep talking about Noah Gray.

Blake Bell’s on IR. We know Andy Reid is throwing out multiple tight end sets near the goal line, especially with no Tyreek Hill. If Kendall Blanton, who they signed to their practice roster, isn’t active again for this game, then yeah, you should be using Noah Gray.

Everyone is going to use Skyy Moore. You don’t need me to tell you that Skyy Moore is going to be a good play. He looks good on the field, his usage is going to go up.

Let’s bring a little of strategy into it. There’s really nobody like this on the Chargers we can target, but Jerick McKinnon was mixed in (throughout Week 1). He’s going to be the passing-down back. I know (Isiah) Pacheco was taking late-game carries last week, but that game was over in the first quarter. If this game stays close, McKinnon will have the chance to potentially catch four or five targets, maybe get some red-zone work.

Pearce’s Pick: Noah Gray ($200), Jody Fortson ($600)

Geoff’s Pick: Skyy Moore ($1,800), Jerick McKinnon ($2,600), Noah Gray ($200)

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL Showdown $2.5M Thursday Night Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Semifinal Entry] (LAC vs KC)

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.