Fantasy Football Picks: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Captain Plays for Chargers vs. Chiefs on TNF

DraftKings contributors Geoff Ulrich and Jeff Pratt join The Sweat to give their favorite DraftKings Captain Plays for Thursday’s Chargers-Chiefs Showdown contest.

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL Showdown $2.5M Thursday Night Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Semifinal Entry] (LAC vs KC)

Video Transcript

Geoff Ulrich:

You could go with Mike Williams at captain and come back with a completely cheap stack. Mike Williams going off (could) lead you to a ton of different scenarios. Maybe Justin Herbert does throw for 300 yards, but maybe he throws three picks, too.

Williams at captain is intriguing for a ton of different reasons. It give you more flexibility. Obviously, you can play the Chargers stack with him. I think that’s what most people are doing.

Jeff Pratt:

I’m going with Patrick Mahomes, and then I’m comfortable stacking him (Travis) Kelce and rolling out the rest of my lineup with cheaper options. I just think Mahomes gives you the most upside out of all the players on this slate and the price isn’t too crazy at captain.

Geoff’s Pick: Mike Williams ($13,500)

Jeff’s Pick: Patrick Mahomes ($17,700)

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL Showdown $2.5M Thursday Night Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Semifinal Entry] (LAC vs KC)

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.