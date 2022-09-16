Fantasy Football Picks: Packers vs. Bears DraftKings NFL DFS SNF Showdown Strategy

Week 2’s Sunday Night Football contest features a rivalry game between the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers.

Let’s look at this game from a DraftKings NFL Showdown perspective.

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $1.25M Sunday Night Showdown [$250K to 1st] (CHI vs GB)

SHOWDOWN STRATEGY

Captain’s Picks

Aaron Jones (CP $18,300)

The A.J. Dillion (CP $12,600, $8,400) truthers must love what they saw in Week 1, but we shouldn’t be so quick to fade Jones this early in the season. Last week vs. Minnesota, No. 33 recorded a 65% routes run rate, which is elite. We’ve seen other tandem backfields succeed with one RB predominantly playing the pass catcher, and Week 1 numbers support Jones as that guy for Green Bay. I’ll understand if you jabronis want to roster Aaron Rodgers (CP $15,900, $10,600) this week; his career numbers against the Bears are 22-5 SU, 61 TDs and 109.2 passer rating. The Packers QB had the seventh-lowest time to throw last week, and Green Bay was down some key players on offense. Rodgers should have offensive lineman David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins back this week, as well as Allen Lazard (CP $14,100, $9,400), his defacto WR1.

FLEX Plays

Justin Fields ($10,200)

The second-year QB got his number called 21% of the time on Sunday and scrambled on 17% of plays, making his upside massive if he’s able to have a clean passing game. The Bears should be playing from behind in this game, being double-digit underdogs. There should be more opportunities for him to be passing in this game.

Cole Kmet ($2,000)

The matchup for the Bears TE isn’t stellar, going up against Quay Walker, but he could be the preferred option for Fields this week. He was held without a catch in Week 1, but Fields only passed the ball 17 times. The Packers were the fourth-easiest matchup for tight ends last season, giving up the sixth-most receiving touchdowns to the position. Kmet had a 71% route participation rate last week, which hopefully increases Sunday evening.

Fades

Darnell Mooney (CP $11,700, $7,800)

Last week, the passing volume was bleak. The weather didn’t help, but Mooney only saw three targets and caught one catch for eight yards. He ran nearly 90% of routes, confirming he is the No. 1 guy in this passing offense. Still, he’ll face either Jaire Alexander outside or Rasul Douglas in the slot this Sunday. Douglas is the better option for Mooney, but there’s worry they might be able to take him out of Chicago’s game plan, leaving Fields to find another option.

THE OUTCOME

The Packers are still figuring out what their offense looks like without Davante Adams, but the Bears should still have a tough time against their division foes at Lambeau Field. At home, and under the primetime lights, is right up Rodgers’ alley. He’ll do just enough to get his team to .500.

Final Score: Green Bay Packers 20, Chicago 13

