DraftKings Reignmakers Fantasy Football NFT Contest Breakdown for NFL Week 2

Welcome to DraftKings Reignmakers Football SZN!

We’ve broken down what Reignmakers is, how to play and everything leading up to the contest page, but this will be your one-stop shop for breaking down each contest and some key details you’ll want to know before entering. There are two contest types (Showdown, Classic), which are similar to what the conventional DFS contests offer, but five tiers (Core, Rare, Elite, Legendary, Reignmaker) of contest options to choose from.

Build the ultimate fantasy franchise with digital player cards licensed by the NFLPA and compete for a share of over $1 million in cash, experiences, merchandise and more, every week of the NFL season!

Let’s take a closer look at the Showdown contests:

Showdown Contests:

There are three total Showdown contests (Monday Night Football, Thursday Night Football, Sunday Night Football)

Each Showdown will feature six contests in each tier ( Core , Rare , Elite , Legendary ) and only one in the Reignmakers Tier.

Each contest also has a “card requirement”, which is signified under the requirement column on the contest lobby page.

Let’s take a closer look at each tier in the Showdown contest:

CORE

Some contests in this tier have total cash prizes up to 10,000, RMF Packs, Player Cards, and Millionaire satellite tickets.

The highest cash prize is in the $10K Fiat Frenzy contest where first place walks home with $1,000.

where first place walks home with $1,000. There are also contests where you can win RARE tier cards. The Prize Pack Party contest awards RARE PLUS Packs to those who finish between 1st and 200th and CORE PLUS packs to those who finish between 201st and 1200th.

tier cards. The contest awards RARE PLUS Packs to those who finish between 1st and 200th and CORE PLUS packs to those who finish between 201st and 1200th. Nick Chub b CORE and RARE player cards are available to win as well.

CORE and RARE player cards are available to win as well. Each contest requires at least four CORE (or more rare) cards to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

RARE

Some contests in this tier have total cash prizes up to $25,000, RMF Packs, Player Cards, and 1 Millionaire satellite ticket.

The highest cash prize is in the $3K Winner Take All contest where first place walks home with $3,000.

contest where first place walks home with $3,000. The Featured Star contest has a Jalen Hurts : 2022 Prize Set (ELITE) to those who finish between 1st and 2nd, and Jalen Hurts: 2022 Prize Set (RARE) to players who finish between 3rd and 22nd. Those who win the Hurts card are able to play him in the Monday Night Football contests!

contest has a : 2022 Prize Set (ELITE) to those who finish between 1st and 2nd, and Jalen Hurts: 2022 Prize Set (RARE) to players who finish between 3rd and 22nd. Nick Chubb RARE and ELITE player cards are available to win as well.

RARE and ELITE player cards are available to win as well. There are also contests where you can win tier cards. The Sunday Night Football Prize Pack Party contest awards ELITE PLUS packs to those who finish inside the Top 50, RARE PLUS Packs to those who finish between 51st and 250th and CORE PLUS packs to those who finish between 201st and 700th.

contest awards ELITE PLUS packs to those who finish inside the Top 50, RARE PLUS Packs to those who finish between 51st and 250th and CORE PLUS packs to those who finish between 201st and 700th. Each contest requires at least three RARE (or more rare) cards and one CORE card to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

To quickly navigate to the Reignmakers Football contest lobby, please visit the DraftKings NFT games page.

ELITE

Some contests in this tier have total cash prizes up to $40,000, RMF Packs, Player Cards, and 1 Millionaire satellite ticket.

One of the highest cash prizes is in the $40K Fiat Frenzy for Monday Night Football where first place walks home with $5,000.

for Monday Night Football where first place walks home with $5,000. The Sunday Night Football Featured Star contest has a Jalen Hurts : 2022 Prize Set (LEGENDARY) to those who finish 1st and 2nd. Teams who finish between 3rd and 5th receive the Jalen Hurts: 2022 Prize Set (ELITE). Those who win the Hurts card are able to play him in the Monday Night Football contests!

contest has a : 2022 Prize Set (LEGENDARY) to those who finish 1st and 2nd. Teams who finish between 3rd and 5th receive the Jalen Hurts: 2022 Prize Set (ELITE). N ick Chubb LEGENDARY and ELITE player cards are available to win as well.

LEGENDARY and ELITE player cards are available to win as well. There are also contests where you can win tier cards. The Prize Pack Party contest awards 1st through 10th 2022 Prize LEGENDARY PLUS Pack, the 2022 Prize ELITE PLUS Pack for people who finish between 11th and 60th and the 2022 Prize RARE PLUS pack for 31st through 100th.

contest awards 1st through 10th 2022 Prize LEGENDARY PLUS Pack, the 2022 Prize ELITE PLUS Pack for people who finish between 11th and 60th and the 2022 Prize RARE PLUS pack for 31st through 100th. Each contest requires at least three Elite (or more rare) cards and one Rare card to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

LEGENDARY

Some contests in this tier have total cash prizes up to $40,000, RMF Packs, Player Cards, and $4,444 Mega Millionaire Satelite tickets.

The highest cash prize is in the $40K Fiat Frenzy for Monday Night Football where first place walks home with $5,000.

for Monday Night Football where first place walks home with $5,000. The Sunday Night Football Featured Star contest has a Jalen Hurts : 2022 Prize Set (REIGNMAKER) to first place. Those who win the Hurts card are able to play him in the Monday Night Football contests!

contest has a : 2022 Prize Set (REIGNMAKER) to first place. A N ick Chubb REIGNMAKER player card is available to win as well.

REIGNMAKER player card is available to win as well. There are also contests where you can win tier cards. The Monday Night Football Prize Pack Party contest awards LEGENDARY PLUS packs to those who finish inside the Top 20, and ELITE PLUS Packs to those who finish between 21st and 50th.

contest awards LEGENDARY PLUS packs to those who finish inside the Top 20, and ELITE PLUS Packs to those who finish between 21st and 50th. Each contest requires at least 2 Legendary and 2 Elite (or more rare) cards to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

REIGNMAKER

There are two contests, but the Monday Night Football $50K Fiat Frenzy provides the highest prize money where first place takes home $10,000.

provides the highest prize money where first place takes home $10,000. Each contest requires at least 3 Legendary and 1 Reignmaker card to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

CLASSIC

Similar to Showdown, there are multiple contests you can enter based on tier.

Contest breakdown is 12 Core , 10 Rare , 10 Elite , 10 Legendary and six Reignmaker contests available.

Each contest also has a “card requirement”, which is signified under the requirement column on the contest lobby page.

Let’s take a closer look at each tier in the classic contest:

CORE

Some contests in this tier have total cash prizes up to $50,000, RMF Packs, Player Cards, VeeFriends NFTs and Week 2 Millionaire Satelite tickets.

The highest cash prize is in the $50K Fiat Frenzy where first place walks home with $5,000.

where first place walks home with $5,000. The VeeFriends x Reignmakers League awards VeeFriends Trading Card Box for those who finish inside the top-20 and VeeFriends Finalist Tickets are available to those who place inside the top 1000.

awards VeeFriends Trading Card Box for those who finish inside the top-20 and VeeFriends Finalist Tickets are available to those who place inside the top 1000. The Aoki 2022 All-Star Access Pass Special contest will provide a Las Vegas Experience to the player who finishes in first place.

contest will provide a Las Vegas Experience to the player who finishes in first place. There are also contests where you can win CORE and RARE cards of Joe Mixon , Kirk Cousins and CeeDee Lamb .

, and . The Prize Pack Party offers a RARE PLUS Pack to those who finish between 1st to 1000th and CORE PLUS Packs to those who finish 1001st to 5,000th.

offers a RARE PLUS Pack to those who finish between 1st to 1000th and CORE PLUS Packs to those who finish 1001st to 5,000th. Each contest requires at least 5 CORE (or more rare) cards to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

RARE

Some contests in this tier have total cash prizes up to $10,000, RMF Packs, Player Cards, and 2022 Fantasy Football Millionaire tickets.

The highest cash prize is in the $80K Fiat Frenzy where first place walks home with $10,000.

where first place walks home with $10,000. There are also contests where you can win RARE and ELITE players cards of Joe Mixon , Kirk Cousins and CeeDee Lamb .

and . The Prize Pack Party offers ELITE PLUS to those who finish between 1st and 200th and RARE PLUS Packs to those who finish 201st to 1000th and CORE PLUS Packs to those who finish between 1001st and 3,000th.

offers ELITE PLUS to those who finish between 1st and 200th and RARE PLUS Packs to those who finish 201st to 1000th and CORE PLUS Packs to those who finish between 1001st and 3,000th. Each contest requires at least one CORE and four RARE (or more rare) cards to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

ELITE

Each contest in this tier has total cash prizes up to $250,000, RMF Packs, Player Cards and 2022 $1M RMF World Championship Tickets.

The highest cash prize is in the $250K Fiat Frenzy where first place walks home with $100,000.

where first place walks home with $100,000. There are also contests where you can win LEGENDARY and ELITE cards of Joe Mixon , Kirk Cousins and CeeDee Lamb .

, and . The Prize Pack Party offers LEGENDARY PLUS to those who finish between 1st and 10th and ELITE PLUS Packs to those who finish 11th to 50th and RARE PLUS Packs to those who finish between 51st and 200th.

offers LEGENDARY PLUS to those who finish between 1st and 10th and ELITE PLUS Packs to those who finish 11th to 50th and RARE PLUS Packs to those who finish between 51st and 200th. Each contest requires at least one RARE and four ELITE (or more rare) cards to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

LEGENDARY

Each contest in this tier has total cash prizes up to $100,000, RMF Packs, Player Cards and 2022 $1M RMF World Championship Tickets.

The highest cash prize is in the $100K Fiat Frenzy where first place walks home with $10,000.

where first place walks home with $10,000. There are also contests where you can win REIGNMAKER and LEGENDARY cards of Joe Mixon , Kirk Cousins and CeeDee Lamb .

and . The PACK PARTY contest offers LEGENDARY PLUS to those who finish between 1st and 40th and ELITE PLUS Packs to those who finish 41st to 100th.

contest offers LEGENDARY PLUS to those who finish between 1st and 40th and ELITE PLUS Packs to those who finish 41st to 100th. Each contest requires at least two LEGENDARY and three ELITE (or more rare) cards to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

REIGNMAKER

Some contests in this tier have total cash prizes up to $100,000, RMF Packs and 2022 $1M RMF World Championship Tickets.

The highest cash prize is in the $100K The Alpha contest where first place walks home with $20,000.

contest where first place walks home with $20,000. The PACK PARTY contest offers REIGNMAKER Offense Rookie Prize Packs to those who finish between 1st and 3rd, LEGENDARY Offense Rookie Prize Packs for those who finish fourth through seventh and ELITE Offense Rookie Prize Packs to those who finish eighth through 15th.

contest offers REIGNMAKER Offense Rookie Prize Packs to those who finish between 1st and 3rd, LEGENDARY Offense Rookie Prize Packs for those who finish fourth through seventh and ELITE Offense Rookie Prize Packs to those who finish eighth through 15th. Each contest requires at least 3 LEGENDARY (or more rare) and two Reignmaker cards to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

