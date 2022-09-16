Fantasy Football Picks: Top DraftKings NFL DFS TE Plays for Week 2

DraftKings contributor Pearce Dietrich joins The Sweat to give his favorite tight end plays on DraftKings for Week 2 of the NFL season.

Adam Kaufman:

At tight end, Pearce, with Travis Kelce unavailable after he already went in primetime, obviously, but considering what he did to Arizona in Week 1, the monster game and a blowout win for the Chiefs—Darren Waller, in this game that we keep talking about, is he the chalk this week? And whether he is or isn’t, are you going to go elsewhere?

Pearce Dietrich:

He is. I don’t mind playing him. You look at some of the value and the pivots at tight end that we like to go to to save some money—there just really isn’t anything that’s exciting or moves the needle.

Maybe you consider Tyler Conklin. We know Joe Flacco is not a good quarterback, but that favors the tight end. Flacco has all these receivers, but he’s going to struggle to get the ball downfield to Elijah Moore or to Garrett Wilson, and he’s going to do some of your check-down routes to Michael Carter, he’s going to throw the short to intermediate routes to Tyler Conklin—7 targets last week, got a touchdown. Ultimately, you’re chasing a touchdown. Not super excited about that.

Evan Engram didn’t show too much in Week 1, but he showed that they’re heading in the right direction, and I expect Engram and Trevor Lawrence to continue to build a bit of rapport as Doug Pederson turns him into basically a new version of Zach Ertz.

Those are the places I would pivot to, but I think you’re probably safest playing some of the chalky options at tight end like Waller.

Pearce’s Picks: Darren Waller ($5,600), Tyler Conklin ($3,400), Evan Engram ($3,600)

