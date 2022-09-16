Fantasy Football Millionaire Picks: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Plays for Week 2

DraftKings contributor Pearce Dietrich joins The Sweat to give his favorite DraftKings Fantasy Football Millionaire plays for Week 2.

Watch the NFL segment below!

VIDEO:

$4M Fantasy Football Millionaire

Video Transcript

Pearce Dietrich:

QB

You probably want to consider pivoting away from Derek Carr, even though he is in an amazing spot, and the Cardinals have looked terrible to start the season, they looked terrible to finish last season— in the middle of last year they had some above average play from the secondary, that’s gone. So Carr with McDaniels calling nothing but pass plays should be able to put up stats.

How about Daniel Jones? Played about a perfect game last week. Did he pile up the yards? No, but you gotta expect that the new coach is probably going to handcuff him a little bit, but still, efficiency-wise, it was there. Now he’s got a pretty soft matchup in the Carolina Panthers, who just lost to the Cleveland Browns.

They should be able to move the ball. But what you really like is his rushing upside. He ran the ball—we’ve seen him in the past go over 50 yards rushing. We know that at Buffalo, the head coach loved to allow Josh Allen to run the ball. He even had a rush attempt last week in the red zone.

Not a lot of talk about Daniel Jones. The spot is there. He did everything he was supposed to. I mean, think about a normal week. If we got that performance out of Daniel Jones, we would be really excited. I don’t know why there’s not more heat coming his way.

Pearce’s QB Pick: Daniel Jones ($5,100)

RB

How about Josh Jacobs? If everyone is going to play the Davante Adams/Derek Carr stack, then Jacobs is the natural pivot to get away from the field, even though everyone is already doing that pivot as well. If you watch any DFS show, everyone is stacking, and everyone is pivoting as well. You never know what people are going to do. But in theory, they’re going to move the ball, they’re going to be at the goal line, they’re going to be in the red zone.

So what if those touchdowns don’t go to Carr? They don’t go to Adams? They go to Josh Jacobs, then all of a sudden you’ve got huge leverage on the field.

James Conner is another guy that probably is not going to get any attention because everyone is expecting Arizona to get blown out and not have a chance, but on the back end, Arizona could find the end zone late in this game in garbage time. He gets all the goal line work. He’s getting basically all the rushing work with Chase Edmonds gone. He’s now going to become more of a pass-catching threat. We’ve seen Conner several years ago for Pittsburgh go for over 50 receptions.

Those are two guys—obviously, Jacobs is going to be pretty popular, but no one is going to go near Conner in that matchup. I think he’s worth a pivot.

Pearce’s RB Picks: Josh Jacobs ($5,800), James Conner ($6,900)

TE

You look at some of the value and the pivots at tight end that we like to go to to save some money—there just really isn’t anything that’s exciting or moves the needle.

Maybe you consider Tyler Conklin. We know Joe Flacco is not a good quarterback, but that favors the tight end. Flacco has all these receivers, but he’s going to struggle to get the ball downfield to Elijah Moore or to Garrett Wilson, and he’s going to do some of your check-down routes to Michael Carter, he’s going to throw the short to intermediate routes to Tyler Conklin—7 targets last week, got a touchdown. Ultimately, you’re chasing a touchdown. Not super excited about that.

Evan Engram didn’t show too much in Week 1, but he showed that they’re heading in the right direction, and I expect Engram and Trevor Lawrence to continue to build a bit of rapport as Doug Pederson turns him into basically a new version of Zach Ertz.

Those are the places I would pivot to, but I think you’re probably safest playing some of the chalky options at tight end like Waller.

Pearce’s TE Picks: Darren Waller ($5,600), Tyler Conklin ($3,400), Evan Engram ($3,600)

WR

This is a week where I pretty much eat the chalk—you can’t go cute everywhere.

Davante Adams is in a smash spot. McDaniels is going to continue to feed the ball to him. They pretty much revealed their hand, they’re going to throw, throw, throw—they’re going to do that again this week against Arizona.

Pearce’s WR Picks: Davante Adams ($8,600), Deebo Samuel ($7,800)

