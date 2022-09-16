NFL 2022 Week 2 DraftKings Picks, Projections, Values

Pat Mayo and Tyler Tamboline of Run Pure Sports discuss Week 2 DraftKings Picks, Values, Chalk along with different DraftKings Strategies and the latest NFL Injuries + News to get you ready for the Week 2 NFL Main slate on DraftKings.

2022 NFL Week 2 DraftKings Picks, Values

*The best points/dollar values across prices ranges

QB

Lamar Jackson $7,400

Derek Carr $6,200

Trevor Lawrence $5,400

RB

Joe Mixon $7,200

Leonard Fournette $6,700

Antonio Gibson $6,200

Rex Burkhead $4,900

WR

Cooper Kupp $9,900

Christian Kirk $5,700

Jacobi Meyers $4,400

Greg Dortch $3,500

TE

Mark Andrews $6,400

Albert Okwuegbunam $3,700

Juwan Johnson $2,500

D/ST

Panthers $3,000

Saints $2,400

Falcons $2,100

NOTE: Picks for Sunday’s main slate only

