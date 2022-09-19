2022 Fantasy Football Rankings — NFL Week 3 Waiver Wire Pickups, Injuries, RB Snaps

Pat Mayo recaps Week 2 in the NFL with Tim Anderson and Geoff Fienberg, going over the injuries, best moments and previewing the Week 3 betting lines. Plus, Cust Pays off his Pepsi From a Shoe bet.

Week 3 — W2 Recap | Injuries | Pickups | Week 3 Betting Lines | RB Snaps ​

2022 Week 3 Waiver Wire: Notes

All players must be less than 60% owned in fantasy leagues

1 ⁄ 2 PPR Scoring

⁄ PPR Scoring Bye Weeks: NONE

2022 Week 3 Waiver Wire Pickups: RB

Raheem Mostert Rachaad White Darrel Williams Tyrion Davis-Price Jamaal Williams Jaylen Warren Khalil Herbert Zack Moss Eno Benjamin Kenneth Gainwell Tyler Allgeier Rex Burkhead Isiah Pacheco

2022 Week 3 Waiver Wire Pickups: WR

Garrett Wilson Noah Brown Jakobi Meyers Michael Gallup Jahan Dotson Sterling Shepard Josh Palmer Greg Dortch Treylon Burks George Pickens Romeo Doubs Zay Jones Robbie Anderson D.J. Chark

2022 Week 3 Waiver Wire Pickups: TE

Hayden Hurst Logan Thomas Evan Engram Tyler Conklin Juwan Johnson Gerald Everett Isaiah Likely Irv Smith Robert Tonyan Taysom Hill Noah Fant O.J. Howard

2022 Week 3 Waiver Wire Pickups: QB Streams

Carson Wentz vs PHI Joe Flacco vs CIN Matt Ryan vs KC Marcus Mariota at SEA Trevor Lawrence at LAC

2022 Week 3 Waiver Wire Pickups: D/ST Streams

CLE vs PIT PHI AT WAS CHI vs HOU KC at IND CIN vs NYJ HOU at CHI LAC vs JAX ATL at SEA DEN vs SF CAR vs NO

2022 Week 3 Waiver Wire: W2 RB Snap Share Leaders

Christian McCaffrey 93% Leonard Fournette 87% Saquon Barkley 86%

