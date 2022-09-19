Daily Fantasy Golf Picks: Presidents Cup Predictions, Preview

The Presidents Cup is back! The match will be held at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C. The course will play as a par 71, measuring around 7,571 yards (subject to change). The match-style event is much different than stroke play, and daily fantasy lineups will be a Showdown format this week.

FORMAT

There is a total of 30 matches that are held over four days. Twelve American golfers will face 12 International golfers (except Europe) in five four-ball matches (Thursday), five foursome matches (Friday), four fourball matches (Saturday) and all 12 golfers from each team competing in a singles match on Sunday. Each match is worth 1 point, and if a match ends in a tie, it’s worth half a point.

The last time we saw the American Team face the International Team was at Royal Melbourne. The Americans retained the Cup and notched another win adding to their 11-1-1 domination over the International Team. Jordan Spieth ($10,500 CP; $7,000) (fourth appearance) and Adam Scott ($9,000 CP; $6,000) (10th) are the most senior Presidents Cup members on each team. The U.S. Team has six golfers making their debut, and the International Team has eight.

COURSE

One of the first things you notice about Quail Hollow is the length, which is why the International Team decided to bring on golfers like Cam Davis ($7,200 CP; $4,800) and Taylor Pendrith ($6,600 CP; $4,400), who rate out of the top 30 in driving distance gained over the previous 50 rounds. Still, Quail Hollow is a course where every facet of your game needs to be efficient. The fairways are tight, and the greens play hard and fast, so ball-striking is vital. Over the last five seasons, strokes gained tee-to-green have proven to be the key to victory. Jason Day (2018), Max Homa (2019) and Rory McIlroy (2021) all ranked inside the top 11 the years they won.

DRAFTKINGS FORMAT

The contest format will be a Showdown contest, where you roster one golfer in your Captain position and the rest in your flex position(s). The Captain will cost 50% more, but the points your Captain obtains are multiplied by 1.5x.

Captain

Scottie Scheffler ($15,900)

The No. 1 golfer in the world went 1-0-1 in his U.S. Team debut in last year’s Ryder Cup, defeating Tommy Fleetwood/Viktor Hovland and tying Jon Rahm and Tyrell Hatton. His singles match record is impeccable, going 11-2-2 dating back to 2021 and defeating Jon Rahm 4 and 3. He’s never played Quail Hollow in his professional career. However, he still stats out nicely, ranking top 35 in driving distance gained over the previous 50 rounds and second in tee to green over the same timeframe.

Flex

Tom Kim ($5,600)

Kim should be the guy if you’re looking to roster an International Team player this week. With a recent win at the Wyndham Championship and no scar tissue from previous losses to the American Team, Kim can come out with the “nothing to lose” mentality. He’s not the longest hitter, but he’s gained an average of 4.6 strokes with his irons and 5.5 strokes tee to green over the previous five events.

Kevin Kisner ($5,000)

Kisner is on the shortlist of golfers who thrive in match play. This week will only be his second Presidents Cup appearance, but he brings a ton of experience and success in this format, recording a 22-7-2 career singles record and 2-0-1 career Team Match Play record (2-0 in Fourball, 0-0-1 in Foursome). He doesn’t have the best record at Wells Fargo but does have finishes of 38th (2015) and sixth (2014) in his career at Quail Hollow.

