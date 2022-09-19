Fantasy Football Monday Millionaire Picks: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Value Plays for MNF

DraftKings contributor Pearce Dietrich joins The Sweat to give his favorite DraftKings value play for the Monday Night Football Millionaire slate.

Watch the MNF segment below!

VIDEO:

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $2.25M Monday Millionaire Special [$1M to 1st] (Mon)

Video Transcript

Pearce Dietrich

Well, we do have the Jalen Reagor revenge game narrative—unfortunately, he played a whole of 0 snaps last week, so I don’t know if that’s really going to work. And I’m not really attracted to any of the super cheap punt plays, so I’ll go with Devin Singletary based on talent alone.

He is way underpriced, and I think you can get a little bit of lower ownership just because of the narrative that Buffalo doesn’t run the ball, Buffalo like to pass, Josh Allen does all the rushing, he scoops up all the touchdowns—and not to mention, there are three really good running backs on Buffalo, so that should suppress his ownership some. But we know in an average week he should get 10 to 15 carries, a little bit of passing work, and he’s got a lot of upside, easy to break one open.

Ultimately for me, it’s just his price is way lower than what it should be based on talent. It’s just that game flow-wise, people don’t expect him to have a big game because of all the other mouths to feed. That’s going to lower his ownership. So on a two-game slate, I like the price and the low ownership possibility.

Pearce’s Pick: Devin Singletary ($5,300)

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $2.25M Monday Millionaire Special [$1M to 1st] (Mon)

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.