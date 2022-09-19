Fantasy Football Picks: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Captain Plays for MNF

DraftKings contributor Geoff Ulrich joins The Sweat to give his favorite DraftKings captain play for the Monday Night Football slate.

Watch the MNF segment below!

VIDEO:

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $2.25M Monday Millionaire Special [$1M to 1st] (Mon)

Video Transcript

Geoff Ulrich

I like Jalen Hurts as my captain here. You’ve got a game where it’s projected to be back and forth the entire time. Hurts actually has some pretty decent passing props now, and he’s a quarterback who you look at scramble rates from Week 1, you look at designed run usage, there’s just nobody else who runs the ball like Jalen Hurts. I know Lamar Jackson is obviously a more explosive runner, but just in terms of usage, it’s Jalen Hurts and it’s everybody else.

I think the Vikings could be more spread out on offense, just in terms of who they’re targeting. Give me Hurts here for my captain. If I’m paying money, that’s where I’m going to go.

Geoff’s Pick: Jalen Hurts ($17,400 CP)

