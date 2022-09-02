AEW All Out 2022: DraftKings Sportsbook Pool Contest Analysis

All Elite Wrestling presents All Out 2022 emanating from the NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois. DraftKings will offer two FREE to play pools all about the event with your chance to win a share of the respective prize pools. You can enter both of them at the links below and follow along as you watch the event.

Free $10K AEW All Out Pool: ENTER HERE

Free $25K Main Event Pool - Jon Moxley (c) vs. CM Punk: ENTER HERE

Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game with promo code AEW

$10K AEW All Out Pool

How many matches will end via submission?

-Over 1.5

-Under 1.5

Looking at the card, it’s important to figure out what matches have the likeliest submission outcomes. For example, the Chris Jericho and Bryan Danielson match has two competitors who primarily end matches with submission. Barring an outcome that’s out of the ordinary, which we’ll talk about next, I’d mark this one down as the first one. Essentially, what we have left to figure out is if any of the other matches will end via submission.

When going over the card, there are some matches we can basically eliminate. Jade Cargill vs. Athena, Wardlow & FTR vs. Jay Lethal & MCMG, Ricky Starks vs. Powerhouse Hobbs, and Swerve In Our Glory vs. The Acclaimed all feel like safe matches to cross off the list. That leaves us with the Women’s World Championship and Jungle Boy vs. Christian. The only real way the Women’s World Championship ends in submission would come from Dr. Britt Baker and the Lockjaw submission. Jungle Boy could also use his Snare Trap to force Christian Cage to submit. After all the things Christian has said and done to Jungle Boy over the past month and a half, that could be sweet redemption for him.

Answer: OVER 1.5 matches ending in submission

Will Daniel Garcia physically interfere during the Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson match?

-Yes

-No

This match could end up stealing the show as we have two of the best in the ring going toe to toe. While the feud between the Jericho Appreciation Society and the Blackpool Combat Club has been running for months, a newly added layer has found its way into the fold.

After falling to Danielson in a best two two-out-of-three falls match on Dynamite, Garcia’s allegiance to the JAS started to crack. After the match was over and Danielson was giving Garcia some warranted accolades, Jericho ran to the ring and hit Danielson from behind. Garcia wasn’t having it and shoved Jericho off Danielson, much to the surprise of Jericho. The following week, Jericho gave Danielson a chance to squash any potential beef and remain a Sports Entertainer, but Garcia once again was torn and would end up shoving Jericho before exiting the ring. Despite proclaiming his allegiance is still with Jericho on Wednesday, Garcia would stop an attack by Jericho on Danielson later in the show.

There is no doubt that Garcia gets involved in this match on Sunday. Whom it favors, however, is yet to be seen.

Answer: YES

Answer these questions and more in the DraftKings AEW All Out FREE to play Pool

$25K AEW All Out Main Event Pool - CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley (c)

Will the match length be over or under 14.5 minutes?



-Over 14.5 minutes

-Under 14.5 minutes

Jon Moxley shocked everyone when he disposed of CM Punk on Dynamite in just over three minutes to unify the AEW World Championship titles. Very early in the match, Punk attempted a roundhouse kick but looked as if he reinjured his surgically repaired foot. This opened the opportunity for Moxley to pounce on Punk and did he ever. After delivering two Death Riders to Punk, Moxley scored the quick victory and secured his position as the World Champion. Despite that, I don’t think we’re in for another quick matchup at All Out. In fact, I think we get the opposite.

Taking over 14.5 minutes seems to be the play here. Slowing down the pace is how Punk can gain the upper hand on Moxley in the attempt to regain the title. Punk was involved in a lengthy battle against Hangman Adam Page earlier this summer at Double or Nothing when he was able to take down the win and secure the title. While many will assume this will be another quick bout after what we witnessed on Dynamite, I’m looking at one more like we saw at Double or Nothing.

Answer: OVER 14.5 minutes

Will either participant bleed during the match?

This match involves Jon Moxley. I will never, ever say no.

Answer: YES

Will the referee be knocked out at any point during the match?

Punk got the entire crowd fired up in Chicago on Wednesday when his best friend Ace Steel came down to the ring. Punk, who seemingly was beaten down mentally, was given a new life from Steel during a promo on Dynamite. After that, Punk seemed more adamant than ever to take down Moxley in their upcoming matchup. I expect this match to be extremely physical within the rules of the match. That said, desperate times bring desperate measures. If it’s inadvertent or not, I would not be surprised if the ref is knocked out during this match. That could mean the difference in who walks out of this match as the champion.

In the championship match between Adam Page and Punk, the ref went down for a few moments. Holding the championship belt in his hands, Page was contemplating hitting Punk with it to give himself the upper hand. He would end up tossing it aside and trying to win the match fair and square. Punk would then counter the Buckshot Lariat, perform the Go to Sleep to Page and become the new champion. With these two men involved, I don’t think either would pass up the opportunity if the ref goes down.

Answer: YES



Answer these questions and more in the DraftKings AEW All Out Main Event Pool

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public contests.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.