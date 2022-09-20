Fantasy Golf Picks — 2022 Presidents Cup Picks, Predictions, Presidents Cup DraftKings Strategy

Pat Mayo and Geoff Fienberg preview the course and run through the odds while making their 2022 Presidents Cup Picks. The guys give their fantasy golf picks, provide their 2022 Presidents Cup DraftKings Picks and Strategy for the event from Quail Hollow.

2022 Presidents Cup Bets

Look, there’s is absolutely no value in anything USA related, and if you think the International team gets crushed, as the -700 betting line would indicate, who is good and who is bad on the Internationals doesn’t make a difference, as they’re all expected to be bad and not score points.

The top players, per the odds, like Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im, Corey Conners and Adam Scott are really at no advantage over the back end of the team, since most their over/unders on points scored is around 1.5 over the four days. That leave the door open for some long shots from the world side cash if they can sneak in a win or two.

Since each of the sessions only features two players per side, there’s a good chance Cameron Davis, Taylor Pendrith and Mito Pereira can see themselves in four or five sessions each. Compare that with their odds as Top International Points Scorer and you’ll see there’s real value.

I’m also going to play them in the Top Wild Card selection, as well. If they can start out hot, besides Jordan Spieth if he’s always playing with Justin Thomas, there’s a good chance most of the American Wild Card picks will be riding the pine at least twice. This way, you can have a chance to attack that market with value on the International side through volume. Davis and Pendrith have the best value in the overall Top Wild Card market, while Mito at +850 is quality for Top International Rookie — a softer market to beat.

Additionally, at a course this long, while the shorter hitters can compete, the bombers have a significant advantage.

Cameron Davis — Top International (+1100), Top Wild Card (+1400)

Taylor Pendrith — Top International (+1200), Top Wild Card (+1600)

Mito Pereira — Top International (+1400), Top International Rookie (+850), Top Rookie (+3500)

2022 Presidents Cup: Course

Course: Quail Hollow

Yards: 7,576

Par: 71

Greens: Bermuda grass

2022 Presidents Cup: Key Stats

Strokes Gained: Approach

Proximity Gained 200+ Yards

Driving Distance Gained

Par 4s Gained: 450-500 Yards

Mayo’s Key Stats powered by FantasyNational.com

2022 Presidents Cup DraftKings Notes

Field: 24 players

Format: 5 Match Play sessions over 4 days (Singles on Sunday)

Lineup Lock: Thursday, September 22

Roster: 6 golfers (5 Golfers + 1 Captain Pick. Captain will cost 1.5x than his salary and score 1.5x the points)

Salary cap: $50,000

2022 Presidents Cup DraftKings Picks

Here’s the deal, which won’t become helpful until some time Wednesday afternoon: WAIT and see the first day matchups and pairing before making any DraftKings picks. The whole goal with your DraftKings roster at the Presidents Cup is to maximize the times each of your picks gets on the course. On top of that, you don’t want your picks playing each other. Now, we won’t be able to predict who is going to play, and play together beyond Thursday, but it’s a good indicator nonetheless. No player will play all five sessions if they sit on Thursday.

With the USA side, it appears Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele will be paired together almost all the way through, as could be the case with Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, so stacking them together will provide huge dividends if they stick it out over the four days and keep winning. For the Internationals, no one has a clue what Trevor Immelman is going to do with his teams. I suspect Sebastian Munoz and KH Lee will likely sit Day 1, but I don’t have to guess, I can simply wait for Immelman to announce the pairings and go from there. I like Davis, Pendrith and Pereira the best as cheap players from the International side, but if any are sitting Day 1, they won’t be on my team.

Now, the International team is more likely to break up Day 1 pairings than the USA team. But if, hypothetically, Pendrith and Davis are paired together and win, it’s very unlikely they’ll be broken up going into Friday.

