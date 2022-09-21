Fantasy Football QB-WR Stacks: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Quarterback-Wide Receiver Picks for Week 3

Here are my top five NFL QB-WR stacks for the main DraftKings fantasy football slate for Week 3.

The concept behind stacking a QB with his WR is simple: Both players benefit from each completion, doubling the vaule of that play for your DraftKings fantasy football lineup. With the significance of stacking in mind, this article aims to highlight the best stacking options for Sunday’s main slate.

5. Marcus Mariota ($5,500) / Drake London ($5,800), Atlanta Falcons at Seattle Seahawks

Does Arthur Smith pander to Fantasy Football and start feeding Kyle Pitts ($4,800) this week? Maybe. Still, London has been the alpha receiver in this offense, seeing 12 targets and eight receptions in last week’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He leads Atlanta’s offense in target share (32%) The Falcons’ signal-caller has rushed for 88 total yards and two touchdowns and also has a passing touchdown over the same timeframe. Mariota’s mobility allows for a cheap stack if you’re looking to save at the QB position.

4. Jameis Winston ($5,200) / Michael Thomas ($5,900), New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers

The Saints struggled last week, with Winston looking like his old self, throwing three interceptions to just one touchdown. That TD was caught by Thomas, who holds a 23% target per route run rate and moved all around the formation, which could work very well against a Panthers pass defense that Thomas has torched in the past.

3. Jared Goff ($5,800) / Amon-Ra St. Brown ($7,200), Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings

Goff has dropped back to pass 77 times this season, resulting in six passing TDs over two weeks. The Vikings are heavily favored in this matchup and both teams should be passing quite a bit — Kirk Cousins ($6,700) is eighth in pass attempts amongst all starting quarterbacks. St. Brown should line up against Chandon Sullivan this week, but matchup really doesn’t matter when you’re getting double-digit targets a game. His volume is so valuable, and we should be okay with the potential chalk that comes when stacking this game.

2. Joe Burrow ($6,600) / Ja’marr Chase ($8,100) / Tee Higgins ($6,100), Cincinnati Bengals at New York Jets

The 0-2 Bengals are proving all the “Super Bowl” hangover theories that the Cats were due for regression. Still, this offense with Chase and Higgins is too good to be contained. Both Chase and Higgins have plus matchups against a Jets secondary that just allowed Amari Cooper to go for 9-101-1 last week. New York also surrendered three total touchdowns to Ravens’ WRs in Week 1. This is as good a get-right spot as there is for Cincinnati, we should take advantage.

1. Kirk Cousins ($6,700) / Justin Jefferson ($9,300), Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions

Dating back to Week 13 in 2020, Jefferson has either scored a touchdown or has gone over 100 yards receiving in every game following a performance with less than 50 yards receiving. He and Cousins get the Lions secondary, who gave up viable fantasy days for all three of the Commanders’ wideouts in Week 2 and a WR7 performance to A.J. Brown ($7,300) in Week 1.

