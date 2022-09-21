DraftKings NFT Reignmakers Football Watch Party with Chris Costa and Gary Vaynerchuk 9/20 Recap

For the full breakdown of the roadmap, please visit the Reignmakers Football Landing Page.

Chris Costa began Tuesday’s show by welcoming in Gary Vaynerchuk. The two kicked things off by revisiting the Jets’ miraculous win on Sunday in Cleveland with Gary adding further insights on the Jets team and how he sees their outlook for the rest of the season. After that, the two talked about the AFC East and the NFL as a whole before moving back to a Reignmakers Football discussion.

Chris and Gary then talked about the excitement around Reignmakers Football and what they’re seeing so far about the product and the strategies that go into making lineups, also acknowledging the involvement of the VeeFriends community and the upcoming VeeFriends Week 3 contest. They also announced the VeeFriends Week 2 Reignmakers pack break winners.

After that, they moved on to the VeeFriends pack break. Box 1 produced some good outcomes but Box 2 was better than either Chris or Gary had imagined:

ICYMI: @garyvee and @imchriscosta react to an INSANE pull from last night's @veefriends Series 1 pack break for Week 2 winners!



Hint: There's only 15 of these cards.



Watch it all here: https://t.co/joquD4Xwb2 pic.twitter.com/hPYkLkqCvk — DraftKings Reignmakers (@DKReignmakers) September 21, 2022

Chris and Gary were both ecstatic about the card, one of which there are only 15 total in circulation.

