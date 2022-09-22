Fantasy Football Picks: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Value Plays for Steelers vs. Browns on TNF

DraftKings contributors Pearce Dietrich and Geoff Ulrich join The Sweat to give their favorite DraftKings value plays for Thursday’s Steelers-Browns Showdown contest.

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $2.5M Thursday Night Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Semifinal Entry] (PIT vs CLE)

Video Transcript

Geoff Ulrich:

You keep trying to attack the Pittsburgh secondary. Anthony Schwartz (had) no targets last week, the snaps aren’t big. But, Anthony Schwartz is basically playing the Donovan Peoples-Jones role from last year, which is: Go deep, kid. Against this secondary, the deep ball might hit.

Schawrtz has a little bit of talent, as well. No one is going to play him. He’s $2,800. If you’re captaining Jacoby Brissett, again, throwing him in a lineup and connecting on a 50-yard completion in a game where maybe there’s only 23 points scored, that is really going to help your lineup.

Pearce Dietrich:

I’ll take George Pickens and follow Geoff’s philosophy of “let’s get the deep pass.”

The Browns allowed several deep balls against Carolina. Same thing against the Jets. So although the Browns defense is strong, I think there’s going to be another opportunity for a deep pass.

You look at the Steelers’ pass-catchers: (Chase) Claypool runs the underneath routes, (Pat) Freiermuth is going to be underneath to intermediate, Diontae Johnson might run some deep routes to intermediate, but Pickens is your deep-threat target.

It is a little risky expecting Mitch Trubisky to complete one of these passes, but he should have the protection. So far, he’s had time in the pocket to go deep.

Geoff’s Pick: Anthony Schwartz ($2,800)

Pearce’s Pick: George Pickens ($4,800)

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $2.5M Thursday Night Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Semifinal Entry] (PIT vs CLE)

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.