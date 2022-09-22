Fantasy Football Picks: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Captain Plays for Steelers vs. Browns on TNF

DraftKings contributors Pearce Dietrich and Geoff Ulrich join The Sweat to give their favorite DraftKings Captain plays for Thursday’s Steelers-Browns Showdown contest.

Video Transcript

Pearce Dietrich:

Let’s play it safe. Let’s not go crazy. Just take Nick Chubb.

He’s averaging almost six yards per carry. Three touchdowns in the last game (and) three catches for 26 yards. He’s the safest play on the board, based on talent. Why would you go in any anything direction?

And you expect the Browns to go with a simple game plan on a short week. They have to go with a simple game plan given who their quarterback is and who their pass-catchers are. Also, given that they blew a game last week, you probably want to go the safest, most secure route — that’s feeding the ball to Chubb.

Geoff Ulrich:

Without a doubt, that’s probably the safest play. At the same time, there’s definitely other options here.

Jacoby Brissett, I think we’ve besmirched his name a little bit too much on this show. What did Brissett do poorly last week? He completed over 80% of his pass. He had one of his receivers drop a touchdown. He had (Donovan) Peoples-Jones barely just miss one because his toe didn’t drag enough, apparently — I thought that was a touchdown. Brissett played amazing last week.

He’s going up against a Steelers defense that’s bottom five in terms of everything they’re allowing to the wide receiver position. He’s got two good wide outs, in Peoples-Jones and Amari Cooper, to work with here.

Pearce’s Pick: Nick Chubb ($18,000 CP)

Geoff’s Pick: Jacoby Brissett ($13,200 CP)

