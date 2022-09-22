Fantasy Football Picks: Top DraftKings NFL DFS QB Plays for Week 3

DraftKings contributors Geoff Ulrich and Pearce Dietrich join The Sweat to give their favorite quarterback plays on DraftKings for Week 3 of the NFL season.

Watch the QB segment below!

VIDEO:

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $4M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Semifinal Entry]

Video Transcript

Geoff Ulrich:

I’m going to go with Kyler Murray, and I talked about him earlier in the week, but at $7300, I think a lot of people are going to be looking at Kyler and say, oh, it’s the Rams, we can’t roster a Cardinal against the Rams. The Rams are just too good. The Rams’ defense has not been good to start the year. They were allowing pretty big plays to Marcus Mariota, like 7.5 yards per attempt. And you know, Week 1 they got decimated by the Buffalo Bills’ offense as well.

I really, really like the way Kyler Murray ended that game last week against the Raiders. They’re going to be at home. I think Kyler Murray and the Cardinals actually might put up a fight this week, and I know I’ve been super negative on them, but I have to give Kyler Murray some respect here.

Marquise Brown, another week integrated into the offense is good. Hopefully, Zach Ertz can be a little bit more healthy. But I think Kyler Murray shows up and I think at $7300, that is a player that I think will have low sentiment this week—anytime you get low ownership on a guy who’s got as much rushing upside as Kyler, you can take a shot with him.

Pearce Dietrich:

Let’s talk about low ownership and a discount and go with Mac Jones. He looked better last week and he’s in a really interesting matchup. The Ravens allowed Joe Flacco to throw for 300 yards in Week 1, and then 469 yards allowed last week by the Ravens’ secondary. That’s a lot of yards. That’s not necessarily a fluke. It seems to me that the Ravens’ secondary has got a little bit of a problem—a lot of miscommunication, just poor play.

Mac Jones is going to be in a position to take advantage of that. And I expect this game to shoot out just like you saw last week. The Ravens are going to move the ball, they’re going to score points. The Patriots are going to have to play catch up or keep pace, and the way that they have to do that is to throw the ball.

You get Mac Jones really cheap. He’s probably going to go really low owned, unless this starts to heat up, but I think Mac Jones is the play.

Geoff’s Pick: Kyler Murray ($7,300)

Pearce’s Pick: Mac Jones ($5,100)

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $4M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Semifinal Entry]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.