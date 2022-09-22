Fantasy Football Picks: Top DraftKings NFL DFS TE Plays for Week 3

DraftKings contributors Geoff Ulrich and Pearce Dietrich join The Sweat to give their favorite tight end plays on DraftKings for Week 3 of the NFL season.

Watch the TE segment below!

VIDEO:

Video Transcript

Pearce Dietrich:

Dallas Goedert is slowly getting better every week. The Philadelphia Eagles’ offense is quite dynamic. I’ll take Goedert.

You can also consider Tyler Conklin, who is going to get a lot of passing if the Jets continue to play from behind. And Evan Engram is out there and he is slowly heating up.

Geoff Ulrich:

I really like Conklin’s usage and his ability as a route runner as well, but I think that you can stack this Detroit game in numerous ways. I think this is the week we see T.J. Hockenson potentially take away some of that production. He’s only $4200. That’s $700 cheaper than Week 1. Great matchup against Minnesota, who just allowed Goedert to go for almost 100 yards. I think Hockenson probably sees just a little bit better production this week.

Pearce’s Picks: Dallas Goedert ($4,700), Tyler Conklin ($3,800), Evan Engram ($3,700)

Geoff’s Pick: T.J. Hockenson ($4,200)

