Fantasy Football Picks: Top DraftKings NFL DFS RB Plays for Week 3

DraftKings contributors Geoff Ulrich and Pearce Dietrich join The Sweat to give their favorite running back plays on DraftKings for Week 3 of the NFL season.

Pearce Dietrich:

Dameon Pierce—burned a lot of people in Week 1, but that’s really your own fault. And that’s also the fault of a DFS YouTube industry that is pumping out tons of saturated videos going on and on— they made Dameon Pierce into a thing when he wasn’t a thing and he didn’t do anything in Week 1, he burned a bunch of people.

But then in Week 2, he comes out and plays over 60% of the snaps, puts down a solid number and now he is facing a rush defense that allowed almost 200 yards on the ground in the Bears.

A lot of people were burned by Dameon Pierce and they’re not going to go back to him anytime soon. You’re going to get him discounted, you’re going to get him low owned, and he has tons of upside in this matchup.

Who else do the Texans have to give the ball to? They have a legitimate shot at winning this game. If they want to win, they should follow Green Bay’s blueprint, which is to run all over the Bears.

Geoff Ulrich:

D’Andre Swift—he has looked so good, playing through an ankle sprain and coming through with a bunch of long plays. Yes, the red zone usage—and again, this is something else that’s going to scare people off—Jamaal Williams getting all the red zone touches right now. Part of this is the injury, part of this is just game flow, really. D’Andre Swift led the Detroit Lions in red zone touches last year. That will equal out. If D’Andre Swift gets in a full practice at the end of the week, this is all systems go.

The Minnesota Vikings are what we thought they were. They’re not that good. They’re not that good on defense. They’ve got an aging defense as well. The Detroit Lions’ offense is far better than people think. They put up points against the Eagles, which as we saw last night, that’s a pretty good squad to do it against.

So you need to keep riding this team, and you need to keep riding the focal points. D’Andre Swift at $7200—I think this price is going to be too cheap by the end of the year, assuming he can stay healthy. And you have to watch the injury reports and make sure we get some positive news, but I think that the low sentiment here is going to be worth buying into.

Pearce’s Pick: Dameon Pierce ($5,000)

Geoff’s Pick: D’Andre Swift ($7,200)

