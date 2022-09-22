Fantasy Football Picks: Top DraftKings NFL DFS WR Plays for Week 3

DraftKings contributors Geoff Ulrich and Pearce Dietrich join The Sweat to give their favorite wide receiver plays on DraftKings for Week 3 of the NFL season.

Video Transcript

Geoff Ulrich:

This one is easy. You have to pay up at wide receiver. This is the theme of the year—let’s just go back to Justin Jefferson. The Detroit Lions’ (pass defense)—they’re terrible. They proved it two games in a row—just let Carson Wentz go for like a billion yards.

Justin Jefferson, you pay up here, you take the other side of this game. This is going to be a shootout between Minnesota and Detroit.

Pearce Dietrich:

I’ll throw out some value names—Greg Dortch seems to be the real deal. Garrett Wilson had a big week last week. And if you’re playing Mac Jones, then you want to consider Jakobi Meyers—13 targets last week, 9 catches, almost 100 yards. Never gets into the end zone, but if we expect the Ravens’ secondary to struggle again, then Jakobi Meyers is probably going to be a big part of that.

Geoff’s Pick: Justin Jefferson ($9,300)

Pearce’s Picks: Greg Dortch ($4,300), Garrett Wilson ($5,400), Jakobi Meyers ($5,000)

