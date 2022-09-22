Fantasy Football Millionaire Picks: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Plays for Week 3

DraftKings contributors Geoff Ulrich and Pearce Dietrich join The Sweat to give their favorite DraftKings Fantasy Football Millionaire plays for Week 3.

QB

VIDEO:

Video Transcript

Geoff Ulrich:

I’m going to go with Kyler Murray, and I talked about him earlier in the week, but at $7300, I think a lot of people are going to be looking at Kyler and say, oh, it’s the Rams, we can’t roster a Cardinal against the Rams. The Rams are just too good. The Rams’ defense has not been good to start the year. They were allowing pretty big plays to Marcus Mariota, like 7.5 yards per attempt. And you know, Week 1 they got decimated by the Buffalo Bills’ offense as well.

I really, really like the way Kyler Murray ended that game last week against the Raiders. They’re going to be at home. I think Kyler Murray and the Cardinals actually might put up a fight this week, and I know I’ve been super negative on them, but I have to give Kyler Murray some respect here.

Marquise Brown, another week integrated into the offense is good. Hopefully, Zach Ertz can be a little bit more healthy. But I think Kyler Murray shows up and I think at $7300, that is a player that I think will have low sentiment this week—anytime you get low ownership on a guy who’s got as much rushing upside as Kyler, you can take a shot with him.

Pearce Dietrich:

Let’s talk about low ownership and a discount and go with Mac Jones. He looked better last week and he’s in a really interesting matchup. The Ravens allowed Joe Flacco to throw for 300 yards in Week 1, and then 469 yards allowed last week by the Ravens’ secondary. That’s a lot of yards. That’s not necessarily a fluke. It seems to me that the Ravens’ secondary has got a little bit of a problem—a lot of miscommunication, just poor play.

Mac Jones is going to be in a position to take advantage of that. And I expect this game to shoot out just like you saw last week. The Ravens are going to move the ball, they’re going to score points. The Patriots are going to have to play catch up or keep pace, and the way that they have to do that is to throw the ball.

You get Mac Jones really cheap. He’s probably going to go really low owned, unless this starts to heat up, but I think Mac Jones is the play.

Geoff’s Pick: Kyler Murray ($7,300)

Pearce’s Pick: Mac Jones ($5,100)

RB

VIDEO:

Video Transcript

Pearce Dietrich:

Dameon Pierce—burned a lot of people in Week 1, but that’s really your own fault. And that’s also the fault of a DFS YouTube industry that is pumping out tons of saturated videos going on and on— they made Dameon Pierce into a thing when he wasn’t a thing and he didn’t do anything in Week 1, he burned a bunch of people.

But then in Week 2, he comes out and plays over 60% of the snaps, puts down a solid number and now he is facing a rush defense that allowed almost 200 yards on the ground in the Bears.

A lot of people were burned by Dameon Pierce and they’re not going to go back to him anytime soon. You’re going to get him discounted, you’re going to get him low owned, and he has tons of upside in this matchup.

Who else do the Texans have to give the ball to? They have a legitimate shot at winning this game. If they want to win, they should follow Green Bay’s blueprint, which is to run all over the Bears.

Geoff Ulrich:

D’Andre Swift—he has looked so good, playing through an ankle sprain and coming through with a bunch of long plays. Yes, the red zone usage—and again, this is something else that’s going to scare people off—Jamaal Williams getting all the red zone touches right now. Part of this is the injury, part of this is just game flow, really. D’Andre Swift led the Detroit Lions in red zone touches last year. That will equal out. If D’Andre Swift gets in a full practice at the end of the week, this is all systems go.

The Minnesota Vikings are what we thought they were. They’re not that good. They’re not that good on defense. They’ve got an aging defense as well. The Detroit Lions’ offense is far better than people think. They put up points against the Eagles, which as we saw last night, that’s a pretty good squad to do it against.

So you need to keep riding this team, and you need to keep riding the focal points. D’Andre Swift at $7200—I think this price is going to be too cheap by the end of the year, assuming he can stay healthy. And you have to watch the injury reports and make sure we get some positive news, but I think that the low sentiment here is going to be worth buying into.

Pearce’s Pick: Dameon Pierce ($5,000)

Geoff’s Pick: D’Andre Swift ($7,200)

WR

VIDEO:

Video Transcript

Geoff Ulrich:

This one is easy. You have to pay up at wide receiver. This is the theme of the year—let’s just go back to Justin Jefferson. The Detroit Lions’ (pass defense)—they’re terrible. They proved it two games in a row—just let Carson Wentz go for like a billion yards.

Justin Jefferson, you pay up here, you take the other side of this game. This is going to be a shootout between Minnesota and Detroit.

Pearce Dietrich:

I’ll throw out some value names—Greg Dortch seems to be the real deal. Garrett Wilson had a big week last week. And if you’re playing Mac Jones, then you want to consider Jakobi Meyers—13 targets last week, 9 catches, almost 100 yards. Never gets into the end zone, but if we expect the Ravens’ secondary to struggle again, then Jakobi Meyers is probably going to be a big part of that.

Geoff’s Pick: Justin Jefferson ($9,300)

Pearce’s Picks: Greg Dortch ($4,300), Garrett Wilson ($5,400), Jakobi Meyers ($5,000)

TE

VIDEO:

Video Transcript

Pearce Dietrich:

Dallas Goedert is slowly getting better every week. The Philadelphia Eagles’ offense is quite dynamic. I’ll take Goedert.

You can also consider Tyler Conklin, who is going to get a lot of passing if the Jets continue to play from behind. And Evan Engram is out there and he is slowly heating up.

Geoff Ulrich:

I really like Conklin’s usage and his ability as a route runner as well, but I think that you can stack this Detroit game in numerous ways. I think this is the week we see T.J. Hockenson potentially take away some of that production. He’s only $4200. That’s $700 cheaper than Week 1. Great matchup against Minnesota, who just allowed Goedert to go for almost 100 yards. I think Hockenson probably sees just a little bit better production this week.

Pearce’s Picks: Dallas Goedert ($4,700), Tyler Conklin ($3,800), Evan Engram ($3,700)

Geoff’s Pick: T.J. Hockenson ($4,200)

